2021 NFL Draft: Patriots will receive these two compensatory picks

The New England Patriots are no strangers to receiving multiple compensatory draft picks, and head coach Bill Belichick will have a few more at his disposal this year.

All of the compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft in April were announced by the league Wednesday.

The Patriots are getting two selections -- one in the third round (No. 96 overall) for losing quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, and one in the fourth round (No. 140 overall).

Some projections had the Patriots receiving two fourth-round compensatory picks after linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins both left via free agency in 2020, but New England was awarded one of those selections.

Mike Reiss of ESPN provided some context on the compensatory pick formula:

Compensatory free agents lost: Tom Brady, Jamie Collins, Ted Karras, Danny Shelton, Kyle Van Noy.



Compensatory free agents signed: Beau Allen, Damiere Byrd, Adrian Phillips.



Byrd’s playing time, coupled with Allen counting against formula but not playing in 2020, hurt Patriots. pic.twitter.com/BIfxEZz2R6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2021

The additional two picks bring the Patriots' total in the 2021 draft to nine.

Here's a recap of the Patriots' selections:

First Round: 15

Second Round: 46

Third Round (compensatory): 96

Fourth Round: 121

Fourth Round (compensatory): 140

Fifth Round: 159

Sixth Round: 195

Sixth Round (via Dallas): 197

Seventh Round: 243

The Patriots lost their own third-round pick as punishment for the Cincinnati Bengals sideline video incident during the 2019 season.