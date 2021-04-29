2021 NFL Draft: Patriots fans have spoken with first-round predictions

Pats fans make their NFL Draft desires clear in poll results originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You've heard plenty from us about what the New England Patriots might do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tom E. Curran offered his five bold predictions, Phil Perry shared his forecast for the Patriots at No. 15 and DJ Bean listed five players he wants to see in New England by the end of the weekend.

But what do you think the Patriots should (or will) on draft weekend?

We've sought to find out over the past week, polling fans on social media with a different draft-related question each day. Voting results for some questions were closer than others, but as you'll see, fans are in nearly universal agreement about who they want the team to select at No. 15 overall.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Has Rodney Harrison changed his mind on past Cam Newton fortunes? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Let's get into the questions and how things shook out.

1. Do you think the Patriots will trade up for a QB in Round 1?

Results:

Do you think the #Patriots WILL trade up in the first round of the #NFLDraft to take a quarterback? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 26, 2021

Patriots fans may want the team to quarterback like Justin Fields (more on him in a bit), but the majority of you don't think Bill Belichick will actually pull the trigger on a trade.

That opinion might be based on history: Belichick has never drafted a QB higher than the second round (Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014) and historically has preferred trading down from his first-round picks, not up.

2. If they fell to No. 15, which Alabama WR would you pick?

Story continues

Results:

If they fell to the #Patriots at 15, which Alabama WR would you pick? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 27, 2021

This vote was the tightest of the four, with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith barely edging out Jaylen Waddle.

Smith put up gaudier numbers than his Crimson Tide teammate, who missed seven games last season due to an ankle injury. But as Curran pointed out, Smith's 166-pound frame could cause Belichick to steer clear -- and may be why Perry had New England addressing its receiver need with the 183-pound Waddle in his latest mock draft.

3. Are you confident that the Patriots will execute the NFL Draft successfully?

Results:

Do you have confidence that Bill Belichick and the #Patriots will execute this week's NFL Draft successfully? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 28, 2021

In Bill we trust.

Belichick's draft history includes some major blind spots and his moves sometimes frustrate Patriots fans -- you know he's trading down to take a Division II linebacker you've never heard of -- but six Super Bowl rings gets you some leeway around these parts.

4. Of these options, who would you most like to see the Patriots draft at No. 15?

Results:

You're on the clock: Of these options who would you most like the #Patriots to draft at No. 15? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 29, 2021

No surprise here. Fields is expected to go in the top 10, so he'd be a steal if the Patriots snag him at No. 15. (New England also is the current betting favorite to draft him, for what it's worth.)

There's some interest in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, but you've made your intentions clear: If an elite QB is available, the Patriots had better take him.