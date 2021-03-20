2021 NFL Draft: Patriots get extra compensatory pick, have 10 total selections

Patriots receive additional compensatory pick in 2021 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots own 10 total selections in the 2021 NFL Draft following a correction made by the league.

Originally, the Patriots only were awarded compensatory picks in the third and fifth rounds. When the official NFL Draft order was unveiled Friday afternoon, New England was given an additional compensatory pick at Round 5, Pick No. 177.

Here's the NFL's explanation of the mistake, via MassLive.com:

“The inclusion of a 33rd compensatory selection in this year’s Draft resulted from a correction by the Management Council to the calculation of average yearly compensation. As a result of the correction, the Patriots were awarded the first compensatory pick in Round 5, and the Falcons’ first compensatory selection in Round 5 has moved down two slots. By agreement with the NFLPA, the Bears will retain their compensatory selection at the end of Round 6, previously the 32nd awarded, now the 33rd.”

With a 10th selection added to the mix, here's an updated look at the Patriots' picks:

Round 1 No. 15 Round 2 No. 46 Round 3 No. 96 (comp pick) Round 4 No. 120 Round 4 No. 122 (via HOU) Round 4 No. 139 (comp pick) Round 5 No. 177 (comp pick) Round 6 No. 188 (via HOU) Round 6 No. 197 (via DAL) Round 7 No. 242

The NFL Draft is set to begin April 29.