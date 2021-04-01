2021 NFL Draft: Patriots' best options at quarterback outside first round

Perry: Patriots' best options at QB outside Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We all know five quarterbacks projected to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots don't pick until No. 15 overall, and by that point in Round 1, all of those top tier quarterbacks could be off the board.

Which players could the Patriots target in the second or third rounds to address the quarterback position?

Our insider Phil Perry breaks down the "best of the rest" in the QB crop to identify potential Day 2 or 3 diamonds in the rough for Bill Belichick's team.