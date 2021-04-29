2021 NFL draft: Who should the Panthers pick in round one?

Most fans will never get to be general manager of a football team, no matter how hard they might try. Tonight the 2021 NFL draft begins, and with it comes the opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to hit the reset button after three straight losing seasons.

The first step towards a turnaround will be making the right pick in the first round of the draft. Let’s give the fans a chance to chime in on who they should take. Vote below for your choice for the Panthers at No. 8 overall and let us know what you think on Twitter and Facebook.

