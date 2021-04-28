2021 NFL Draft: How Panthers-Broncos trade impacts Patriots in first round

2021 NFL Draft: How reported Panthers-Broncos trade could impact Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round Thursday night, and a trade reportedly made between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos on Wednesday has the potential to impact the top 10 in a few ways.

The Panthers are trading veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract to finalize the deal to Denver, which now has competition for Drew Lock … and options with the No. 9 pick. https://t.co/R7ryftKY6T — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

How does this deal impact the New England Patriots? Let's look at a few items.

The Panthers, even without Bridgewater, still don't need to take a quarterback with their No. 8 overall pick in the first round. Carolina acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets earlier in the offseason, and if all goes well, he might be the Panthers' starter for a long time.

So, the Panthers are still a potential trade partner for the Patriots if New England wants to move up for a quarterback. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that the Patriots and Panthers have done "some groundwork" on what a deal involving the No. 8 pick "might look like."

Where do the Broncos fit in? Well, they have plenty of options with the No. 9 pick. They could dangle it to a team like the Patriots that might be looking to move up. They could stay and draft a different position, too. Another option is drafting a quarterback (either at No. 9 or by moving up) and trading 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock to a QB-needy team.

If the Patriots want to trade up, especially if one of the top five quarterbacks in this class slides down the bottom half of the top 10, there could be a few trade partners.

The Detroit Lions (No. 7 pick), Panthers (No. 8 pick) and Broncos (No. 9 pick) all have acquired a veteran QB this offseason. This fact doesn't preclude these teams from still taking a quarterback in Round 1, it just doesn't seem likely.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry also noted on Twitter how this Bridgewater trade impacts the Jimmy Garoppolo market and where New England might fit in that.

2) If Denver had come away from this weekend without a QB, it was the one place that could offer Garoppolo a job *and* his salary (or most of it). They have space. That’s out. His best option to play and get a good chunk of $, if they want him, would be to accept a deal to NE. https://t.co/89gsn2ryRo — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2021

The quarterback market, both through the draft and via trade, should provide plenty of excitement Thursday before and during the first round.