2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

Pro days, late-arriving medical information and cross checks on prospects have borne some changes to our list of the top 100 overall prospects for the 2021 NFL draft.

We’ve rolled out 99 prospect profiles — with one to go — but have a few additions to the list. Sadly, these seven additions to the list won’t be treated to full scouting breakdowns, as the shot clock isn’t in our favor. But we wanted to introduce you to a few who were able to crack our final top 100 (with the updated list at the bottom).

Of course that means a few players are falling out, too. We’ll start with them and then introduce the new names.

Moving out of the top 100

Florida QB Kyle Trask (previously 65)

This one is tough because we like Trask (perhaps more than others) for what he is, and there’s a chance he gets into Round 3. But Trask’s wooden posture in the pocket and lack of great arm talent has him off a lot of teams’ radars.

We think they’re missing out on what could be a high-end backup/low-end starter, but there’s more buzz on players such as Kellen Mond right now.

Michigan State CB Shakur Brown (previously 76)

Brown is a confident, scrappy corner who caught our eye with his play style. But unfortunately, some NFL evaluators are worried about his size, lack of experience and his sub-par pro-day testing results. He still could crack the top 100 picks, but we’re moving him just outside our list.

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell (previously 81)

It’s hard not to root for the mighty-mite Atwell, who was a big-play machine for the Cardinals the past two seasons. Some team is just going to ignore the fact that Atwell weighed 149 pounds last month at the combine medical recheck, and they might be rewarded for it. After all, he’s been electric in college.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is an electric playmaker but also shockingly small. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

But only one player — one! — weighing less than 155 pounds has scored a touchdown in the regular season since 1999: Washington’s Brandon Banks in 2010.

UCLA RB-WR Demetric Felton (previously 89)

A strong Senior Bowl vaulted him into our top 100. But some curiously bad testing results now have him out. We suspect he ends up at slot receiver, but his lack of speed could limit his appeal some. There’s a player in here, but he’s a likely Day 3 pick now.

Story continues

Ohio State LB Pete Werner (previously 92)

Another borderline top-100 guy to begin with, there’s actually a lot to like about Werner … but perhaps not a ton to love. He likely will end up having a longer career than several players drafted ahead of him, able to play on all three downs and on special teams, but Werner’s stock has cooled just a bit.

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade (previously 99)

Wade, on the other hand, tested pretty darned well at his pro day. And we’re by no means quitting Wade — had he come out last year, he might have been a top-40 selection. We just don’t see that happening now. NFL people don’t seem to know what to make of his projection, even if we still have a soft spot for him.

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson (previously t-100)

When we asked around on Jefferson, it turned out we liked him more than the league did. Granted, Jefferson figures to be an interesting Day 3 pick who could outperform his draft spot. But his smallish size and inconsistent production on third downs gives him somewhat limited appeal.

Moving into the top 100

Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (now No. 98)

Adebo has ample length, ran well at his pro day (4.44 40) and has proven ball skills (34 passes defended, eight picks in 23 games). We snoozed on him too much after his opt-out season, putting him around No. 108 overall initially, assuming he wouldn’t work out as well as he did at pro day. He’s a sneaky Day 2 pick who might surprise.

Ohio State C Josh Myers (now No. 96)

Myers wasn’t our favorite evaluation this past season, looking a bit stiff and so-so in pass protection. But there’s a healthy amount of respect for his game in league circles, and it appears that he’s on his way back from turf toe surgery and in line to be ready for some offseason activity. A solid center in a class with some decent options there.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (now No. 93)

Granted, not every team is enamored with Mond, who truly didn’t display a ton of growth from his 2018 season to now. But with decent size, really nice athleticism and a strong arm — plus 44 college starts — you can do a lot worse in a QB prospect.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond had a solid Senior Bowl and brings four years of starting experience into the NFL. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Perhaps a change of scenery could bode well. We think he’s going in Round 2 now. Mond bears resemblance, style-wise, to Colin Kaepernick.

Florida OT Stone Forsythe (now No. 92)

We wrote about the 6-8, 307-pound Forsythe a few times last season, as he caught our eye multiple times. But we were not sure what his league value was until we checked with some people this spring. Now it appears Forsythe could be a later Day 2 pick. That size and athletic skill is an intriguing combo.

Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams (now No. 87)

Williams will be among the smaller DTs in the league. But he also will be among the most explosive and athletic. An undersized 3-technique, Williams put on a show at his pro day with some absurd numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.67 seconds), vertical jump (38 1/2 inches), broad jump (121 inches), 3-cone drill (6.96 seconds), short shuttle (4.33 seconds) and bench press (34 reps). He’s a tweener, but someone will take a chance on that athleticism on Day 2.

Tennessee WR Josh Palmer (now No. 83)

Palmer had his best games against the best competition, beating Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Georgia’s Tyson Campbell for touchdowns last season, and was held back by the Vols’ frustrating QB play. A classic look-at-the-tape-not-the-stats player. Maybe he sneaks into Round 3.

BYU OT Brady Christensen (now No. 78)

Our most regrettable initial omission, Christensen ended up No. 103 on our original board. Well, he’s moving up. The more evaluators watched Zach Wilson, the more they realized how good his protection was. Christensen was a big part of that.

On the downside, he turns 25 the first month of the NFL season and has shorter arms. But on the plus side, he’s agile, durable and reliable. We think he cracks the top 100 picks and will get a shot to be a left tackle.

Our final top 100 overall prospects





Rank Grade First name Last name School Position 1 7.10 Trevor Lawrence Clemson QB 2 7.05 Kyle Pitts Florida TE 3 6.55 Ja'Marr Chase LSU WR 4 6.35 Justin Fields Ohio State QB 5 6.30 Jaylen Waddle Alabama WR 6 6.25 Trey Lance North Dakota State QB 7 6.20 Micah Parsons Penn State LB 8 6.15 Patrick Surtain Jr. Alabama CB 9 6.13 Penei Sewell Oregon OT 10 6.12 Rashawn Slater Northwestern OT 11 6.12 Jaycee Horn South Carolina CB 12 6.11 DeVonta Smith Alabama WR 13 6.11 Zach Wilson BYU QB 14 6.10 Alijah Vera-Tucker USC OT-OG 15 6.08 Azeez Ojulari Georgia EDGE 16 6.07 Jaelan Phillips Miami EDGE 17 6.06 Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State OT 18 6.06 Najee Harris Alabama RB 19 6.05 Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech OT 20 6.05 Mac Jones Alabama QB 21 6.04 Greg Newsome II Northwestern CB 22 6.03 Trevon Moehrig TCU S 23 6.03 Kwity Paye Michigan EDGE 24 6.02 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame LB 25 6.01 Javonte Williams North Carolina RB 26 6.01 Caleb Farley Virginia Tech CB 27 5.99 Zaven Collins Tulsa LB 28 5.98 Rashod Bateman Minnesota WR 29 5.98 Landon Dickerson Alabama C-OG 30 5.97 Jayson Oweh Penn State EDGE 31 5.97 Elijah Moore Ole Miss WR 32 5.96 Gregory Rousseau Miami EDGE 33 5.95 Christian Barmore Alabama DT 34 5.95 Travis Etienne Clemson RB 35 5.95 Joe Tryon Washington EDGE 36 5.94 Levi Onwuzurike Washington DT 37 5.94 Alex Leatherwood Alabama OT-OG 38 5.93 Kadarius Toney Florida WR 39 5.92 Jamin Davis Kentucky LB 40 5.91 Nick Bolton Missouri LB 41 5.90 Elijah Molden Washington CB 42 5.89 Asante Samuel Jr. Florida State CB 43 5.89 Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame OT 44 5.88 Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU WR 45 5.88 Samuel Cosmi Texas OT 46 5.88 Tyson Campbell Georgia CB 47 5.87 Jabril Cox LSU LB 48 5.87 Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma EDGE 49 5.87 Richie Grant UCF S 50 5.86 Ifeatu Melifonwu Syracuse CB 51 5.86 Carlos Basham Jr. Wake Forest EDGE 52 5.86 Rondale Moore Purdue WR 53 5.85 Dillon Radunz North Dakota State OT-OG 54 5.85 Joseph Ossai Texas EDGE 55 5.85 Jevon Holland Oregon S 56 5.84 Jalen Mayfield Michigan OT 57 5.84 Creed Humphrey Oklahoma C 58 5.83 Pat Freiermuth Penn State TE 59 5.83 Kelvin Joseph Kentucky CB 60 5.83 Kenneth Gainwell Memphis RB 61 5.83 Payton Turner Houston EDGE 62 5.83 Walker Little Stanford OT 63 5.82 Dyami Brown North Carolina WR 64 5.82 Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater C-OG 65 5.82 Aaron Robinson UCF CB 66 5.81 Baron Browning Ohio State LB 67 5.81 Wyatt Davis Ohio State OG 68 5.81 D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan WR 69 5.80 Jackson Carman Clemson OT-OG 70 5.80 Davis Mills Stanford QB 71 5.80 Andre Cisco Syracuse S 72 5.80 Brevin Jordan Miami TE 73 5.79 Chazz Surratt North Carolina LB 74 5.79 Amari Rodgers Clemson WR 75 5.79 Daviyon Nixon Iowa DT 76 5.79 Eric Stokes Georgia CB 77 5.79 Amon-Ra St. Brown USC WR 78 5.79 Brady Christensen BYU OT 79 5.78 Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State WR 80 5.78 Rashad Weaver Pitt EDGE 81 5.78 Trey Smith Tennessee OG 82 5.78 Hunter Long Boston College TE 83 5.78 Josh Palmer Tennessee WR 84 5.78 Tommy Tremble Notre Dame TE 85 5.77 Michael Carter North Carolina RB 86 5.77 Alim McNeill NC State DT 87 5.77 Milton Willliams Louisiana Tech DT 88 5.76 Trey Sermon Ohio State RB 89 5.76 Cade Johnson South Dakota State WR 90 5.76 Dayo Odeyingbo Vanderbilt DT 91 5.76 Deonte Brown Alabama OG 92 5.75 Stone Forsythe Florida OT 93 5.75 Kellen Mond Texas A&M QB 94 5.74 James Hudson Cincinnati OT 95 5.74 Hamsah Nasirildeen Florida State S 96 5.74 Josh Myers Ohio State C 97 5.73 Cameron Sample Tulane EDGE 98 5.73 Paulson Adebo Stanford CB 99 5.72 Tyler Shelvin LSU DT t-100 5.72 Aaron Banks Notre Dame OG t-100 5.72 Bobby Brown III Texas A&M DT

More from Yahoo Sports: