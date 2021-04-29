2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects
Pro days, late-arriving medical information and cross checks on prospects have borne some changes to our list of the top 100 overall prospects for the 2021 NFL draft.
We’ve rolled out 99 prospect profiles — with one to go — but have a few additions to the list. Sadly, these seven additions to the list won’t be treated to full scouting breakdowns, as the shot clock isn’t in our favor. But we wanted to introduce you to a few who were able to crack our final top 100 (with the updated list at the bottom).
Of course that means a few players are falling out, too. We’ll start with them and then introduce the new names.
Moving out of the top 100
Florida QB Kyle Trask (previously 65)
This one is tough because we like Trask (perhaps more than others) for what he is, and there’s a chance he gets into Round 3. But Trask’s wooden posture in the pocket and lack of great arm talent has him off a lot of teams’ radars.
We think they’re missing out on what could be a high-end backup/low-end starter, but there’s more buzz on players such as Kellen Mond right now.
Michigan State CB Shakur Brown (previously 76)
Brown is a confident, scrappy corner who caught our eye with his play style. But unfortunately, some NFL evaluators are worried about his size, lack of experience and his sub-par pro-day testing results. He still could crack the top 100 picks, but we’re moving him just outside our list.
Louisville WR Tutu Atwell (previously 81)
It’s hard not to root for the mighty-mite Atwell, who was a big-play machine for the Cardinals the past two seasons. Some team is just going to ignore the fact that Atwell weighed 149 pounds last month at the combine medical recheck, and they might be rewarded for it. After all, he’s been electric in college.
But only one player — one! — weighing less than 155 pounds has scored a touchdown in the regular season since 1999: Washington’s Brandon Banks in 2010.
UCLA RB-WR Demetric Felton (previously 89)
A strong Senior Bowl vaulted him into our top 100. But some curiously bad testing results now have him out. We suspect he ends up at slot receiver, but his lack of speed could limit his appeal some. There’s a player in here, but he’s a likely Day 3 pick now.
Ohio State LB Pete Werner (previously 92)
Another borderline top-100 guy to begin with, there’s actually a lot to like about Werner … but perhaps not a ton to love. He likely will end up having a longer career than several players drafted ahead of him, able to play on all three downs and on special teams, but Werner’s stock has cooled just a bit.
Ohio State DB Shaun Wade (previously 99)
Wade, on the other hand, tested pretty darned well at his pro day. And we’re by no means quitting Wade — had he come out last year, he might have been a top-40 selection. We just don’t see that happening now. NFL people don’t seem to know what to make of his projection, even if we still have a soft spot for him.
Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson (previously t-100)
When we asked around on Jefferson, it turned out we liked him more than the league did. Granted, Jefferson figures to be an interesting Day 3 pick who could outperform his draft spot. But his smallish size and inconsistent production on third downs gives him somewhat limited appeal.
Moving into the top 100
Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (now No. 98)
Adebo has ample length, ran well at his pro day (4.44 40) and has proven ball skills (34 passes defended, eight picks in 23 games). We snoozed on him too much after his opt-out season, putting him around No. 108 overall initially, assuming he wouldn’t work out as well as he did at pro day. He’s a sneaky Day 2 pick who might surprise.
Ohio State C Josh Myers (now No. 96)
Myers wasn’t our favorite evaluation this past season, looking a bit stiff and so-so in pass protection. But there’s a healthy amount of respect for his game in league circles, and it appears that he’s on his way back from turf toe surgery and in line to be ready for some offseason activity. A solid center in a class with some decent options there.
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (now No. 93)
Granted, not every team is enamored with Mond, who truly didn’t display a ton of growth from his 2018 season to now. But with decent size, really nice athleticism and a strong arm — plus 44 college starts — you can do a lot worse in a QB prospect.
Perhaps a change of scenery could bode well. We think he’s going in Round 2 now. Mond bears resemblance, style-wise, to Colin Kaepernick.
Florida OT Stone Forsythe (now No. 92)
We wrote about the 6-8, 307-pound Forsythe a few times last season, as he caught our eye multiple times. But we were not sure what his league value was until we checked with some people this spring. Now it appears Forsythe could be a later Day 2 pick. That size and athletic skill is an intriguing combo.
Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams (now No. 87)
Williams will be among the smaller DTs in the league. But he also will be among the most explosive and athletic. An undersized 3-technique, Williams put on a show at his pro day with some absurd numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.67 seconds), vertical jump (38 1/2 inches), broad jump (121 inches), 3-cone drill (6.96 seconds), short shuttle (4.33 seconds) and bench press (34 reps). He’s a tweener, but someone will take a chance on that athleticism on Day 2.
Tennessee WR Josh Palmer (now No. 83)
Palmer had his best games against the best competition, beating Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Georgia’s Tyson Campbell for touchdowns last season, and was held back by the Vols’ frustrating QB play. A classic look-at-the-tape-not-the-stats player. Maybe he sneaks into Round 3.
BYU OT Brady Christensen (now No. 78)
Our most regrettable initial omission, Christensen ended up No. 103 on our original board. Well, he’s moving up. The more evaluators watched Zach Wilson, the more they realized how good his protection was. Christensen was a big part of that.
On the downside, he turns 25 the first month of the NFL season and has shorter arms. But on the plus side, he’s agile, durable and reliable. We think he cracks the top 100 picks and will get a shot to be a left tackle.
Our final top 100 overall prospects
Rank
Grade
First name
Last name
School
Position
1
7.10
Trevor
Lawrence
Clemson
QB
2
7.05
Kyle
Pitts
Florida
TE
3
6.55
Ja'Marr
Chase
LSU
WR
4
6.35
Justin
Fields
Ohio State
QB
5
6.30
Jaylen
Waddle
Alabama
WR
6
6.25
Trey
Lance
North Dakota State
QB
7
6.20
Micah
Parsons
Penn State
LB
8
6.15
Patrick
Surtain Jr.
Alabama
CB
9
6.13
Penei
Sewell
Oregon
OT
10
6.12
Rashawn
Slater
Northwestern
OT
11
6.12
Jaycee
Horn
South Carolina
CB
12
6.11
DeVonta
Smith
Alabama
WR
13
6.11
Zach
Wilson
BYU
QB
14
6.10
Alijah
Vera-Tucker
USC
OT-OG
15
6.08
Azeez
Ojulari
Georgia
EDGE
16
6.07
Jaelan
Phillips
Miami
EDGE
17
6.06
Teven
Jenkins
Oklahoma State
OT
18
6.06
Najee
Harris
Alabama
RB
19
6.05
Christian
Darrisaw
Virginia Tech
OT
20
6.05
Mac
Jones
Alabama
QB
21
6.04
Greg
Newsome II
Northwestern
CB
22
6.03
Trevon
Moehrig
TCU
S
23
6.03
Kwity
Paye
Michigan
EDGE
24
6.02
Jeremiah
Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame
LB
25
6.01
Javonte
Williams
North Carolina
RB
26
6.01
Caleb
Farley
Virginia Tech
CB
27
5.99
Zaven
Collins
Tulsa
LB
28
5.98
Rashod
Bateman
Minnesota
WR
29
5.98
Landon
Dickerson
Alabama
C-OG
30
5.97
Jayson
Oweh
Penn State
EDGE
31
5.97
Elijah
Moore
Ole Miss
WR
32
5.96
Gregory
Rousseau
Miami
EDGE
33
5.95
Christian
Barmore
Alabama
DT
34
5.95
Travis
Etienne
Clemson
RB
35
5.95
Joe
Tryon
Washington
EDGE
36
5.94
Levi
Onwuzurike
Washington
DT
37
5.94
Alex
Leatherwood
Alabama
OT-OG
38
5.93
Kadarius
Toney
Florida
WR
39
5.92
Jamin
Davis
Kentucky
LB
40
5.91
Nick
Bolton
Missouri
LB
41
5.90
Elijah
Molden
Washington
CB
42
5.89
Asante
Samuel Jr.
Florida State
CB
43
5.89
Liam
Eichenberg
Notre Dame
OT
44
5.88
Terrace
Marshall Jr.
LSU
WR
45
5.88
Samuel
Cosmi
Texas
OT
46
5.88
Tyson
Campbell
Georgia
CB
47
5.87
Jabril
Cox
LSU
LB
48
5.87
Ronnie
Perkins
Oklahoma
EDGE
49
5.87
Richie
Grant
UCF
S
50
5.86
Ifeatu
Melifonwu
Syracuse
CB
51
5.86
Carlos
Basham Jr.
Wake Forest
EDGE
52
5.86
Rondale
Moore
Purdue
WR
53
5.85
Dillon
Radunz
North Dakota State
OT-OG
54
5.85
Joseph
Ossai
Texas
EDGE
55
5.85
Jevon
Holland
Oregon
S
56
5.84
Jalen
Mayfield
Michigan
OT
57
5.84
Creed
Humphrey
Oklahoma
C
58
5.83
Pat
Freiermuth
Penn State
TE
59
5.83
Kelvin
Joseph
Kentucky
CB
60
5.83
Kenneth
Gainwell
Memphis
RB
61
5.83
Payton
Turner
Houston
EDGE
62
5.83
Walker
Little
Stanford
OT
63
5.82
Dyami
Brown
North Carolina
WR
64
5.82
Quinn
Meinerz
Wisconsin-Whitewater
C-OG
65
5.82
Aaron
Robinson
UCF
CB
66
5.81
Baron
Browning
Ohio State
LB
67
5.81
Wyatt
Davis
Ohio State
OG
68
5.81
D'Wayne
Eskridge
Western Michigan
WR
69
5.80
Jackson
Carman
Clemson
OT-OG
70
5.80
Davis
Mills
Stanford
QB
71
5.80
Andre
Cisco
Syracuse
S
72
5.80
Brevin
Jordan
Miami
TE
73
5.79
Chazz
Surratt
North Carolina
LB
74
5.79
Amari
Rodgers
Clemson
WR
75
5.79
Daviyon
Nixon
Iowa
DT
76
5.79
Eric
Stokes
Georgia
CB
77
5.79
Amon-Ra
St. Brown
USC
WR
78
5.79
Brady
Christensen
BYU
OT
79
5.78
Tylan
Wallace
Oklahoma State
WR
80
5.78
Rashad
Weaver
Pitt
EDGE
81
5.78
Trey
Smith
Tennessee
OG
82
5.78
Hunter
Long
Boston College
TE
83
5.78
Josh
Palmer
Tennessee
WR
84
5.78
Tommy
Tremble
Notre Dame
TE
85
5.77
Michael
Carter
North Carolina
RB
86
5.77
Alim
McNeill
NC State
DT
87
5.77
Milton
Willliams
Louisiana Tech
DT
88
5.76
Trey
Sermon
Ohio State
RB
89
5.76
Cade
Johnson
South Dakota State
WR
90
5.76
Dayo
Odeyingbo
Vanderbilt
DT
91
5.76
Deonte
Brown
Alabama
OG
92
5.75
Stone
Forsythe
Florida
OT
93
5.75
Kellen
Mond
Texas A&M
QB
94
5.74
James
Hudson
Cincinnati
OT
95
5.74
Hamsah
Nasirildeen
Florida State
S
96
5.74
Josh
Myers
Ohio State
C
97
5.73
Cameron
Sample
Tulane
EDGE
98
5.73
Paulson
Adebo
Stanford
CB
99
5.72
Tyler
Shelvin
LSU
DT
t-100
5.72
Aaron
Banks
Notre Dame
OG
t-100
5.72
Bobby
Brown III
Texas A&M
DT
