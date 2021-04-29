  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

Eric Edholm
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pro days, late-arriving medical information and cross checks on prospects have borne some changes to our list of the top 100 overall prospects for the 2021 NFL draft.

We’ve rolled out 99 prospect profiles — with one to go — but have a few additions to the list. Sadly, these seven additions to the list won’t be treated to full scouting breakdowns, as the shot clock isn’t in our favor. But we wanted to introduce you to a few who were able to crack our final top 100 (with the updated list at the bottom).

Of course that means a few players are falling out, too. We’ll start with them and then introduce the new names.

Moving out of the top 100

Florida QB Kyle Trask (previously 65)

This one is tough because we like Trask (perhaps more than others) for what he is, and there’s a chance he gets into Round 3. But Trask’s wooden posture in the pocket and lack of great arm talent has him off a lot of teams’ radars.

We think they’re missing out on what could be a high-end backup/low-end starter, but there’s more buzz on players such as Kellen Mond right now.

Michigan State CB Shakur Brown (previously 76)

Brown is a confident, scrappy corner who caught our eye with his play style. But unfortunately, some NFL evaluators are worried about his size, lack of experience and his sub-par pro-day testing results. He still could crack the top 100 picks, but we’re moving him just outside our list.

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell (previously 81)

It’s hard not to root for the mighty-mite Atwell, who was a big-play machine for the Cardinals the past two seasons. Some team is just going to ignore the fact that Atwell weighed 149 pounds last month at the combine medical recheck, and they might be rewarded for it. After all, he’s been electric in college.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is an electric playmaker but also shockingly small. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is an electric playmaker but also shockingly small. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

But only one player — one! — weighing less than 155 pounds has scored a touchdown in the regular season since 1999: Washington’s Brandon Banks in 2010.

UCLA RB-WR Demetric Felton (previously 89)

A strong Senior Bowl vaulted him into our top 100. But some curiously bad testing results now have him out. We suspect he ends up at slot receiver, but his lack of speed could limit his appeal some. There’s a player in here, but he’s a likely Day 3 pick now.

Ohio State LB Pete Werner (previously 92)

Another borderline top-100 guy to begin with, there’s actually a lot to like about Werner … but perhaps not a ton to love. He likely will end up having a longer career than several players drafted ahead of him, able to play on all three downs and on special teams, but Werner’s stock has cooled just a bit.

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade (previously 99)

Wade, on the other hand, tested pretty darned well at his pro day. And we’re by no means quitting Wade — had he come out last year, he might have been a top-40 selection. We just don’t see that happening now. NFL people don’t seem to know what to make of his projection, even if we still have a soft spot for him.

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson (previously t-100)

When we asked around on Jefferson, it turned out we liked him more than the league did. Granted, Jefferson figures to be an interesting Day 3 pick who could outperform his draft spot. But his smallish size and inconsistent production on third downs gives him somewhat limited appeal.

Moving into the top 100

Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (now No. 98)

Adebo has ample length, ran well at his pro day (4.44 40) and has proven ball skills (34 passes defended, eight picks in 23 games). We snoozed on him too much after his opt-out season, putting him around No. 108 overall initially, assuming he wouldn’t work out as well as he did at pro day. He’s a sneaky Day 2 pick who might surprise.

Ohio State C Josh Myers (now No. 96)

Myers wasn’t our favorite evaluation this past season, looking a bit stiff and so-so in pass protection. But there’s a healthy amount of respect for his game in league circles, and it appears that he’s on his way back from turf toe surgery and in line to be ready for some offseason activity. A solid center in a class with some decent options there.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (now No. 93)

Granted, not every team is enamored with Mond, who truly didn’t display a ton of growth from his 2018 season to now. But with decent size, really nice athleticism and a strong arm — plus 44 college starts — you can do a lot worse in a QB prospect.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond had a solid Senior Bowl and brings four years of starting experience into the NFL. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond had a solid Senior Bowl and brings four years of starting experience into the NFL. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Perhaps a change of scenery could bode well. We think he’s going in Round 2 now. Mond bears resemblance, style-wise, to Colin Kaepernick.

Florida OT Stone Forsythe (now No. 92)

We wrote about the 6-8, 307-pound Forsythe a few times last season, as he caught our eye multiple times. But we were not sure what his league value was until we checked with some people this spring. Now it appears Forsythe could be a later Day 2 pick. That size and athletic skill is an intriguing combo.

Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams (now No. 87)

Williams will be among the smaller DTs in the league. But he also will be among the most explosive and athletic. An undersized 3-technique, Williams put on a show at his pro day with some absurd numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.67 seconds), vertical jump (38 1/2 inches), broad jump (121 inches), 3-cone drill (6.96 seconds), short shuttle (4.33 seconds) and bench press (34 reps). He’s a tweener, but someone will take a chance on that athleticism on Day 2.

Tennessee WR Josh Palmer (now No. 83)

Palmer had his best games against the best competition, beating Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Georgia’s Tyson Campbell for touchdowns last season, and was held back by the Vols’ frustrating QB play. A classic look-at-the-tape-not-the-stats player. Maybe he sneaks into Round 3.

BYU OT Brady Christensen (now No. 78)

Our most regrettable initial omission, Christensen ended up No. 103 on our original board. Well, he’s moving up. The more evaluators watched Zach Wilson, the more they realized how good his protection was. Christensen was a big part of that.

On the downside, he turns 25 the first month of the NFL season and has shorter arms. But on the plus side, he’s agile, durable and reliable. We think he cracks the top 100 picks and will get a shot to be a left tackle.

Our final top 100 overall prospects


Rank

Grade

First name

Last name

School

Position

1

7.10

Trevor

Lawrence

Clemson

QB

2

7.05

Kyle

Pitts

Florida

TE

3

6.55

Ja'Marr

Chase

LSU

WR

4

6.35

Justin

Fields

Ohio State

QB

5

6.30

Jaylen

Waddle

Alabama

WR

6

6.25

Trey

Lance

North Dakota State

QB

7

6.20

Micah

Parsons

Penn State

LB

8

6.15

Patrick

Surtain Jr.

Alabama

CB

9

6.13

Penei

Sewell

Oregon

OT

10

6.12

Rashawn

Slater

Northwestern

OT

11

6.12

Jaycee

Horn

South Carolina

CB

12

6.11

DeVonta

Smith

Alabama

WR

13

6.11

Zach

Wilson

BYU

QB

14

6.10

Alijah

Vera-Tucker

USC

OT-OG

15

6.08

Azeez

Ojulari

Georgia

EDGE

16

6.07

Jaelan

Phillips

Miami

EDGE

17

6.06

Teven

Jenkins

Oklahoma State

OT

18

6.06

Najee

Harris

Alabama

RB

19

6.05

Christian

Darrisaw

Virginia Tech

OT

20

6.05

Mac

Jones

Alabama

QB

21

6.04

Greg

Newsome II

Northwestern

CB

22

6.03

Trevon

Moehrig

TCU

S

23

6.03

Kwity

Paye

Michigan

EDGE

24

6.02

Jeremiah

Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame

LB

25

6.01

Javonte

Williams

North Carolina

RB

26

6.01

Caleb

Farley

Virginia Tech

CB

27

5.99

Zaven

Collins

Tulsa

LB

28

5.98

Rashod

Bateman

Minnesota

WR

29

5.98

Landon

Dickerson

Alabama

C-OG

30

5.97

Jayson

Oweh

Penn State

EDGE

31

5.97

Elijah

Moore

Ole Miss

WR

32

5.96

Gregory

Rousseau

Miami

EDGE

33

5.95

Christian

Barmore

Alabama

DT

34

5.95

Travis

Etienne

Clemson

RB

35

5.95

Joe

Tryon

Washington

EDGE

36

5.94

Levi

Onwuzurike

Washington

DT

37

5.94

Alex

Leatherwood

Alabama

OT-OG

38

5.93

Kadarius

Toney

Florida

WR

39

5.92

Jamin

Davis

Kentucky

LB

40

5.91

Nick

Bolton

Missouri

LB

41

5.90

Elijah

Molden

Washington

CB

42

5.89

Asante

Samuel Jr.

Florida State

CB

43

5.89

Liam

Eichenberg

Notre Dame

OT

44

5.88

Terrace

Marshall Jr.

LSU

WR

45

5.88

Samuel

Cosmi

Texas

OT

46

5.88

Tyson

Campbell

Georgia

CB

47

5.87

Jabril

Cox

LSU

LB

48

5.87

Ronnie

Perkins

Oklahoma

EDGE

49

5.87

Richie

Grant

UCF

S

50

5.86

Ifeatu

Melifonwu

Syracuse

CB

51

5.86

Carlos

Basham Jr.

Wake Forest

EDGE

52

5.86

Rondale

Moore

Purdue

WR

53

5.85

Dillon

Radunz

North Dakota State

OT-OG

54

5.85

Joseph

Ossai

Texas

EDGE

55

5.85

Jevon

Holland

Oregon

S

56

5.84

Jalen

Mayfield

Michigan

OT

57

5.84

Creed

Humphrey

Oklahoma

C

58

5.83

Pat

Freiermuth

Penn State

TE

59

5.83

Kelvin

Joseph

Kentucky

CB

60

5.83

Kenneth

Gainwell

Memphis

RB

61

5.83

Payton

Turner

Houston

EDGE

62

5.83

Walker

Little

Stanford

OT

63

5.82

Dyami

Brown

North Carolina

WR

64

5.82

Quinn

Meinerz

Wisconsin-Whitewater

C-OG

65

5.82

Aaron

Robinson

UCF

CB

66

5.81

Baron

Browning

Ohio State

LB

67

5.81

Wyatt

Davis

Ohio State

OG

68

5.81

D'Wayne

Eskridge

Western Michigan

WR

69

5.80

Jackson

Carman

Clemson

OT-OG

70

5.80

Davis

Mills

Stanford

QB

71

5.80

Andre

Cisco

Syracuse

S

72

5.80

Brevin

Jordan

Miami

TE

73

5.79

Chazz

Surratt

North Carolina

LB

74

5.79

Amari

Rodgers

Clemson

WR

75

5.79

Daviyon

Nixon

Iowa

DT

76

5.79

Eric

Stokes

Georgia

CB

77

5.79

Amon-Ra

St. Brown

USC

WR

78

5.79

Brady

Christensen

BYU

OT

79

5.78

Tylan

Wallace

Oklahoma State

WR

80

5.78

Rashad

Weaver

Pitt

EDGE

81

5.78

Trey

Smith

Tennessee

OG

82

5.78

Hunter

Long

Boston College

TE

83

5.78

Josh

Palmer

Tennessee

WR

84

5.78

Tommy

Tremble

Notre Dame

TE

85

5.77

Michael

Carter

North Carolina

RB

86

5.77

Alim

McNeill

NC State

DT

87

5.77

Milton

Willliams

Louisiana Tech

DT

88

5.76

Trey

Sermon

Ohio State

RB

89

5.76

Cade

Johnson

South Dakota State

WR

90

5.76

Dayo

Odeyingbo

Vanderbilt

DT

91

5.76

Deonte

Brown

Alabama

OG

92

5.75

Stone

Forsythe

Florida

OT

93

5.75

Kellen

Mond

Texas A&M

QB

94

5.74

James

Hudson

Cincinnati

OT

95

5.74

Hamsah

Nasirildeen

Florida State

S

96

5.74

Josh

Myers

Ohio State

C

97

5.73

Cameron

Sample

Tulane

EDGE

98

5.73

Paulson

Adebo

Stanford

CB

99

5.72

Tyler

Shelvin

LSU

DT

t-100

5.72

Aaron

Banks

Notre Dame

OG

t-100

5.72

Bobby

Brown III

Texas A&M

DT

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories