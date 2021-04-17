2021 NFL draft: Will these orospects boom or bust?

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.