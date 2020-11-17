2021 NFL Draft order: Where 49ers stand going into their Week 11 bye

Where 49ers stand in 2021 NFL Draft order before Week 11 bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers dropped to 4-6 with their 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but they rose in the 2021 NFL Draft order. As the injury-riddled 49ers keep falling in the standings, the focus turns to the future.

San Francisco went from the No. 15 pick to the No. 12 pick after Week 10 as the 49ers head into their bye week. The 49ers took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in our latest NFL mock draft. So, what happens now that they have a higher pick?

Oklahoma center/guard Creed Humphrey went to the Minnesota Vikings in our previous mock draft, and he certainly is a fit for the 49ers as well. Injuries have forced the 49ers to go through a revolving door at center between Weston Richburg, Ben Garland, Daniel Brunkskill and Hroniss Grasu. Humphrey is experienced and versatile. This might seem high for a center/guard, but it would be a very smart pick.

The 49ers also will have a major need at cornerback with all their top corners set to hit free agency, including Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley and nickelback K'Waun Williams. Perhaps Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn, Shaun Wade or Jevon Holland could be the answer. There's no doubt the 49ers will have to draft a cornerback at some point.

Let's be real, though. This is all about the quarterback.

It's no secret at this point that Jimmy Garoppolo's future in Santa Clara might have come to an end. Jones feels like a Kyle Shanahan quarterback but is this too high for the Alabama product? Perhaps Shanahan takes a shot on North Dakota State's Trey Lance if he's available, and it's clear every 49ers fan hopes BYU's Zach Wilson falls to them.

No, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will not be available here.

The 49ers still have tough games against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks this season. Nobody expected the losses to add up for the 49ers this season. The reality is, however, Ls get them closer to top talent in next year's draft.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast