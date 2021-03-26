Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

2021 NFL Draft order: Two huge trades shake up top of draft

Levi Damien
·2 min read
The major Free Agency waves are officially over and we’ve moved on to the draft. The Dolphins and 49ers woke up aggressive today, with both teams leaping to the top of the draft with two blockbuster trades.

First up was the 49ers who jumped to the third overall pick in a trade with the Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick, and future picks.

Then the Dolphins turned around and made another move to send their newly acquired 12th overall pick to the Eagles to jump back up to the sixth overall pick.

This figures to change a few things. Mock draft gurus are probably pretty busy. Here’s how the top of the draft looks now.

1

Jacksonville

2

NY Jets

3

San Francisco

4

Atlanta

5

Cincinnati

6

Miami

7

Detroit

8

Carolina

9

Denver

10

Dallas

11

NY Giants

12

Philadelphia

13

LA Chargers

14

Minnesota

15

New England

16

Arizona

17

Las Vegas

18

Miami

19

Washington

20

Chicago

21

Indianapolis

22

Tennessee

23

NY Jets

24

Pittsburgh

25

Jacksonville

26

Cleveland

27

Baltimore

28

New Orleans

29

Green Bay

30

Buffalo

31

Kansas City

32

Tampa Bay

