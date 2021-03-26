2021 NFL Draft order: Two huge trades shake up top of draft
The major Free Agency waves are officially over and we’ve moved on to the draft. The Dolphins and 49ers woke up aggressive today, with both teams leaping to the top of the draft with two blockbuster trades.
First up was the 49ers who jumped to the third overall pick in a trade with the Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick, and future picks.
The #Dolphins and #49ers made a draft trade: SF gets No. 3, while Miami gets no. 12, a 3 and future 1s, source confirms as @AdamSchefter said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021
Then the Dolphins turned around and made another move to send their newly acquired 12th overall pick to the Eagles to jump back up to the sixth overall pick.
Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021
This figures to change a few things. Mock draft gurus are probably pretty busy. Here’s how the top of the draft looks now.
1
Jacksonville
2
NY Jets
3
San Francisco
4
Atlanta
5
Cincinnati
6
Miami
7
Detroit
8
Carolina
9
Denver
10
Dallas
11
NY Giants
12
Philadelphia
13
LA Chargers
14
Minnesota
15
New England
16
Arizona
17
Las Vegas
18
Miami
19
Washington
20
Chicago
21
Indianapolis
22
Tennessee
23
NY Jets
24
Pittsburgh
25
Jacksonville
26
Cleveland
27
Baltimore
28
New Orleans
29
Green Bay
30
Buffalo
31
Kansas City
32
Tampa Bay