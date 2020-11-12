2021 NFL Draft order: Ravens up to 29 after Week 9 win

It was far from pretty, but the Baltimore Ravens got back to winning ways on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. They improved to 6-2, but the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to look ominous in the hunt for a playoff berth. Their 8-0 record means that, if the season were to end today, the Ravens would be forced to go on the road in the playoffs while the Steelers would get an extra week’s rest before looking to welcome the cream of the AFC to Pittsburgh on the road to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens’ win, plus results elsewhere have seen their draft position shift once again. They would have been picking at No. 26 in the first round last week, while now they have dropped to 29th. They’ve only picked at No. 29 once in their history, back in 2007, using that pick on guard Ben Grubbs, who spent five seasons with the team before moving to the New Orleans Saints in 2012.

Let’s take a look at how the first-round would play out if the season ended today, thanks to NFL.com

Selection Team Record 1 New York Jets 0-9 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-7 3 New York Giants 2-7 4 Dallas Cowboys 2-7 5 Washington 2-6 6 Los Angeles Chargers 2-6 7 Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 2-6 8 Cincinnati Bengals 2-5-1 9 Atlanta Falcons 3-6 10 Carolina Panthers 3-6 11 Detroit Lions 3-5 12 Denver Broncos 3-5 13 New England Patriots 3-5 14 Minnesota Vikings 3-5 15 San Francisco 49ers 4-5 16 Chicago Bears 5-4 17 Indianapolis Colts 5-3 18 Cleveland Browns 5-3 19 Philadelphia Eagles 3-4-1 20 Arizona Cardinals 5-3 21 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams 5-3 22 Miami Dolphins 5-3 23 Las Vegas Raiders 5-3 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-3 25 Green Bay Packers 6-2 26 New York Jets (from Seattle) 6-2 27 Tennessee Titans 6-2 28 New Orleans Saints 6-2 29 Baltimore Ravens 6-2 30 Buffalo Bills 7-2 31 Kansas City Chiefs 8-1 32 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-0

The New York Jets’ ninth straight loss to open the season has seen them tighten their hold on the first overall pick. Their closest competitors are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost seven games in a row since their opening day win over the Colts.