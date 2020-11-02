2021 NFL Draft order: Patriots now slotted in top 10 after Week 8 loss vs. Bills

2021 NFL Draft order: Patriots now slotted in top 10 after Week 8 loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots would have a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the 2020 season ended today.

The Patriots lost 24-21 to the Bills in Sunday's Week 8 matchup at Buffalo. They have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2002 and their streak of 11 straight AFC East titles is in danger of being snapped.

It's not all bad news for the Patriots, though. New England's struggles could result in the team receiving its first top 10 draft pick since 2008.

In fact, the Patriots currently are slotted into the No. 9 spot in the updated 2021 NFL Draft order through Sunday's Week 8 games.

Here's the latest first round order for the teams outside of a playoff spot, via Tankathon.

The Patriots probably aren't good enough to make the playoffs -- only seven 2-5 teams since 1990 have reached the postseason -- and they definitely aren't bad enough to finish with the No. 1 overall pick and draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

So, New England is stuck somewhere in the middle, which isn't the best spot to be in.

Either way, it's hard to imagine the Patriots being buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. It's clear this roster is not worth investing in, and that all 2021 and future draft picks should be kept in order to inject much-needed youth and high-end talent into this team.