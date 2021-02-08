2021 NFL draft order
The order for the 2021 NFL draft is now set, with the Buccaneers drafting last as Super Bowl champions.
Here’s the order, including three teams that have traded their first-round draft picks:
1. Jaguars
2. Jets
3. Texans (traded first-round pick to Dolphins)
4. Falcons
5. Bengals
6. Eagles
7. Lions
8. Panthers
9. Broncos
10. Cowboys
11. Giants
12. 49ers
13. Chargers
14. Vikings
15. Patriots
16. Cardinals
17. Raiders
18. Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Bears
21. Colts
22. Titans
23. Seahawks (traded first-round pick to Jets)
24. Steelers
25. Rams (traded first round pick to Jaguars)
26. Browns
27. Ravens
28. Saints
29. Packers
30. Bills
31. Chiefs
32. Buccaneers
In addition to three traded first-round picks, two picks have been traded in the second round: The Texans traded their second-round pick to the Dolphins, and the Vikings traded their second-round pick to the Jaguars. In the third round, the 49ers traded their pick to Washington, the Patriots forfeited their pick for illegal taping by their in-house TV crew, the Seahawks traded their pick to the Jets, the Ravens traded their pick to the Vikings and the Saints traded their pick to the Browns.
The full draft order will be known once compensatory picks are announced.
