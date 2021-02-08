2021 NFL draft order

The order for the 2021 NFL draft is now set, with the Buccaneers drafting last as Super Bowl champions.

Here’s the order, including three teams that have traded their first-round draft picks:

1. Jaguars

2. Jets

3. Texans (traded first-round pick to Dolphins)

4. Falcons

5. Bengals

6. Eagles

7. Lions

8. Panthers

9. Broncos

10. Cowboys

11. Giants

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Bears

21. Colts

22. Titans

23. Seahawks (traded first-round pick to Jets)

24. Steelers

25. Rams (traded first round pick to Jaguars)

26. Browns

27. Ravens

28. Saints

29. Packers

30. Bills

31. Chiefs

32. Buccaneers

In addition to three traded first-round picks, two picks have been traded in the second round: The Texans traded their second-round pick to the Dolphins, and the Vikings traded their second-round pick to the Jaguars. In the third round, the 49ers traded their pick to Washington, the Patriots forfeited their pick for illegal taping by their in-house TV crew, the Seahawks traded their pick to the Jets, the Ravens traded their pick to the Vikings and the Saints traded their pick to the Browns.

The full draft order will be known once compensatory picks are announced.

