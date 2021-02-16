2021 NFL draft: An offensive tackle for Chargers in each round

The offensive tackle spot sits near the top in regards to positional groups that need to be addressed in the upcoming draft for the Chargers.

Luckily, this year’s crop has starting caliber talent from the first day of the draft all the way until Day 3.

With that being said, here’s a tackle from each round that could fit in Los Angeles:

Round 1 | Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Darrisaw, the 6-foot-5 and 315 pounder, was a three-year starter with 34 starts in college, all of which came at left tackle. Allowing only six total pressures on 267 snaps in pass protection, he has good length, demonstrates good timing and quickness with his punches, and has plus grip strength.

In the run game is where Darrisaw is at his best, flashing good quickness moving forward. He shows solid ability to reach and has the athletic traits and movement skills when getting to the second level to pave the way for ball carriers.

Overall, Darrisaw projects as a strong NFL starter at left tackle with All-Pro upside.

Honorable Mention: Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw (@Bigdawgchris1) has the makings of an NFL left tackle. Really good size, great length, and flashes of excellence on film. A very high ceiling for one of the best tackles in the nation. #NFLDraft #DraftTwitter pic.twitter.com/BcLWQqbtlD — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) July 3, 2020

Round 2 | Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Radunz only played in one game this past season, but he made 32 consecutive starts at left tackle to close out his collegiate career and the Bison went 32-0 in those games. He earned 79.1 and 87.2 pass-blocking grades in his 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively, per PFF.

While he needs to get better at finishing blocks, Radunz has the athleticism, range, foot quickness and run-blocking temperament needed to succeed in the NFL. While he develops more mass and add bulk to his frame, his skillset suggests a high ceiling.

Round 3 | James Hudson, Cincinnati

After not allowing a single sack and only giving up six total pressures on 358 pass-block snaps this past season, Hudson had still gone under the radar. However, he raised some eyebrows last month in Mobile, AL at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The former defensive lineman shows off lower body athleticism, a wide base, aggressive hands and competitive temperament to stay square to rushers in pass protection. In the run department, he shows the athletic ability when pulling and quickness to reach block.

Given the position transition, Hudson’s technique is still a work in progress and he could afford to add more mass and strength, but he has potential to be a high upside starter at tackle.

Honorable Mention: D’Ante Smith, East Carolina

James Hudson was MAULING out there against SMU… Can lockout/torque with the best of ‘em this class! @Cinco_Cinco3 pic.twitter.com/eFBjviZRlX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 14, 2021

Round 4 | Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

After starting 32 of 33 games, Brown decided to sit out of his final season due to the delay until the spring because of COVID-19. He used that time to train with former NFL offensive tackle Joe Staley to help improve his game in preparation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Towering at 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds, Brown has the combination of size, length and athleticism to thrive in the NFL. The former tight end is a mirroring magician in pass protection with smooth feet, plus core strength aggressive hands and flexibility.

While Brown is a premiere pass protector, he needs to develop more power and improve the finer details to the position that will lead to more success in the run department. With some refinement, he could be a quality starter at the next level.

Honorable Mention: Brady Christensen, BYU

Spencer Brown (Northern Iowa RT #76) should not have this type of lateral movement at 6'9. pic.twitter.com/U7k04Nwhrj — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) July 22, 2020

Round 5 | Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma

Starting all 11 games in 2020, Ealy earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. Ealy allowed only three sacks on 421 pass blocks, per Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he also secured Second-Team All-Big 12 marks, starting all 12 games. He appeared in 28 games in three seasons, starting 23 of them.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds, Ealy has the size that NFL teams are looking for. He has great footwork and decent movement skills for his size and he is an aggressive player moving forward in the running game. Ealy needs to refine his pass blocking technique, but he has the necessary traits to be counted on.

Honorable Mention: Walker Little, Stanford

Oklahoma RT Adrian Ealy (@adrian_ealy) has some very impressive film. He is athletic with great footwork. You see the potential he possesses. If he takes the next step, we are looking at a high pick come April. #NFLDraft #DraftTwitter pic.twitter.com/4Qy4YkWcWx — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) June 30, 2020

Round 6 | Dan Moore, Texas A&M

For the past three seasons, Moore served as Aggies’ starting left tackle, starting in 36-straight games. Moore was named a second-team All-SEC selection this season by the league’s coaches in 2020. He was a key piece of an offensive line that only allowed six sacks all season.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Moore has a guard frame with great length for the position. He is a decent athlete, showing foot quickness, lateral mobility and lower body power to generate movement. Moore’s hand usage needs work, but his skillset offers a solid developmental option.

Honorable Mention: Cole Van Linen, Wisconsin

Dan Moore Jr from Texas A&M is a fantastic run blocker. Really good raw strength and uses his leverage well. Concern over bend and overall athleticism, will cap his ceiling as a tackle. Another solid name in a very good senior tackle class. #2021NFLDraft #DraftTwittwr pic.twitter.com/NTKaun594t — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) April 19, 2020

Round 7 | Josh Ball, Marshall

Ball was a former four-star recruit and member of Florida State, but he was dismissed after some off-field issues. After joining the Thundering Herd, he didn’t start until the 2020 season, where he asserted himself as a promising hog molly.

Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds, Ball isn’t that hard to miss on the football with his giant-sized body. He is a powerful tackle, showing strong hands at the point of attack. Ball shows decent athleticism and adequate length to make it difficult for pass rushers to get around him.

Ball projects as a swing option on both sides at the next level, as he doesn’t possess a significant strength nor an unfixable weaknesses. If his baggage checks out, he would be an intriguing developmental piece.

Honorable Mention: Carson Green, Texas A&M