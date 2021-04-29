2021 NFL Draft: Odds for player Bears pick in first-round

Here are who the odds makers think the Bears will draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Draft is here and we're about to find out which of the prognosticators predicted the Bears' draft pick correctly.

And now, the oddsmakers have weighed in as well.

PointsBet has Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins as the favorite to be the Bears' pick at No. 20 with +300 odds (bet $10 to win $30). Offensive line is a need for the Bears and this might not be the sexy pick the Bears want, but it's a safe pick that can benefit whoever is under center.

Surprisingly, the Bears have odds on landing three different quarterbacks, and that's probably what fans are hoping for.

The best odds are for Trey Lance of North Dakota State at +800, the eighth best odds for any player. Ohio State's Justin Fields (+1000) and Alabama's Mac Jones (+1500) are also on the list.

There is expected to be a rush on quarterbacks so many fans have assumed a quarterback won't be on the board when the Bears come on the clock at No. 20. to get a quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace might have to do some wheeling and dealing to make it happen.

Fortunately, he's been known to move up in the draft.

It's also been reported that the Bears are desperate to move up in the draft with the hopes of landing a quarterback of the future.

Here are the full odds from PointsBet:

Player Odds Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State +300 Greg Newsome II, DB, Northwestern +400 Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota +400 Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech +500 Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC +550 Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss +550 Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech +700 Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State +800 Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama +800 Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State +1000 Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida +1200 Mac Jones, QB, Alabama +1500 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame +1500 Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama +2200 Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky +2500 Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL) +2500

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Story continues

Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!