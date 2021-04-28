2021 NFL Draft odds: Jaycee Horn is Eagles’ new favorite at No. 12

There’s a new betting favorite for the Eagles at No. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sound the horn there is a new favorite on the board for the Eagles potential top pick.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn has leapfrogged Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet. Horn is now listed as a +250 ($10 bet to win $25) favorite to be the Eagles’ first pick.

Just two days ago Smith was the odds on favorite at -139. He’s now at +325 followed by his Bama teammate, cornerback Patrick Surtain II at +350.

For those of you who want the Eagles to grab Smith you may want to keep your eye on the Giants. New York is currently set to pick one spot ahead of the Eagles at No. 11 overall. PointsBet has Smith as the favorite for the Giants to be their top pick with odds of +175.

Another change per the oddsmakers is the player’s position that the Eagles will take with their first pick. Cornerback and wide receiver are now deadlocked at +150 ($10 bet to win $15). Earlier this week wideout (+125) held a slight advantage over cornerback (+175).

Smith’s over/under on which spot he will be selected is 11.5 but the odds are giving the inclination that he’ll be off the board if the Eagles stay at the 12th position. The over is now at -165 ($10 bet to win $6.06) whereas two days ago that number was listed at -135.

Meanwhile, Horn’s over/under is at 13.5 with the under as the favorite at -175 ($10 bet to win $5.71).

The last time the Eagles selected a cornerback with their first pick was back in 2002 when they took Lito Sheppard out of Florida (hey, another SEC school). In fact they used their first three picks to bolster the defensive back unit when they selected Colorado’s Michael Lewis and South Carolina’s Sheldon Brown in the second round.

The 2002 haul was one heck of a draft class. The Eagles used their 3rd-round pick on Villanova product Brian Westbrook. All Westbrook did was become the franchise’s all-time leader in total yards from scrimmage.

Story continues

PointsBet is NBC Sports Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube