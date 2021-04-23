2021 NFL Draft: O-line prospects 49ers could target in later rounds

Five O-line prospects 49ers could target in later rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers solidified their offensive line during free agency by re-signing Trent Williams to a monster contract.

The club also added Alex Mack at center who is well versed in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system. The former Atlanta Falcon brings veteran leadership to a line that also includes Mike McGlinchey, Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Brunskill all of whom started every contest last season.

Also on the roster is Colton McKivitz who the team drafted in 2020, as well as Justin Skule, Shon Coleman, Corbin Kaufusi, Isaiah Williams and Dekoda Shepley. The 49ers would do well to add depth to the group after going through several backups at center due to injury and opt-outs last season.

After their first and second-round selections in the draft, the 49ers currently have seven additional picks which will be used to add depth across the roster.

Here are five offensive linemen that the 49ers could target on Day 2 and 3.

Jalen Mayfield

Height: 6-foot-5Weight: 320 poundsSchool: MichiganDraft projection by Pro Football Focus: Second or third round

Mayfield has good size and is very agile but still has a bit of a way to go before becoming a starting-caliber NFL tackle. The Wolverine right tackle is a young 20 and only appeared in 18 games in college. With good coaching, he could end up having a nice NFL career.

The 49ers would be a great landing spot for Mayfield as he would have time to develop his skill set behind one of the best tackles in Williams. Pro Football Focus has Mayfield as their 144th overall prospect, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft has him as a first round pick.

James Hudson

Height: 6-foot-5Weight: 310 poundsSchool: CincinnatiPFF draft projection: Third round

Hudson is a converted defensive end who has limited game experience at tackle. The Bearcat appeared in only 14 games, 11 starts, predominantly on the left side. He has the size and athleticism to become a starter in the NFL but he needs some refining.

In zone blocking situations, Hudson has shown he can be very effective but needs work on his pass protection. He could develop into a solid contributor learning from NFL coaches and sitting behind Williams.

Robert Hainsey

Height: 6-foot-5Weight: 290 poundsSchool: Notre DamePFF draft projection: Third round

While Hainsey played at right tackle throughout his Notre Dame career, he showed he could be very capable at center the Senior Bowl. Along with versatility, the three-year starter and two-year team captain was part of a very successful line that enabled running back Kyren Williams to run 1,125 yards in 2020.

If Hainsey still is available when the 49ers pick in the 3rd or 4th round, he could become a valuable backup. If he continues to improve as he has throughout his college career, he very well could end up as a starter in the NFL.

Brady Christensen

Height: 6-foot-6Weight: 300 poundsSchool: BYUPFF draft projection: Fifth round

Christensen has played all but two of his college snaps at left tackle but athletically might be better suited at guard. In his final season at BYU, he allowed only one sack and two hurries over 740 snaps.

The Cougars standout anchored the BYU offensive line that allowed running back Tyler Allgeier to rush for 1,130 yards and only allowed Zach Wilson to be sacked 11 times. While PFF projects he will be drafted in the fifth round, he has been listed as high as the third.

Aaron Banks

Height: 6-foot-6Weight: 330 poundsSchool: Notre DamePFF draft projection: Seventh round or undrafted

Banks is an enormous human who has played a little at tackle but has been seen predominantly at left guard. The Notre Dame lineman has 36 games under his belt and has been a solid contributor throughout.

The Alameda native was part of an offensive line that boasted a 1,000 yard rusher in 2020 and a quarterback that has maintained a 147.0 average quarterback ating over four seasons. Banks allowed 10 pressures in 2020 -- three hits, seven hurries, no sacks and could be a solid backup at a great value.

