2021 NFL draft: Numbers for all of Washington’s draft picks

Now that the Washington Football Team has signed every member of its 10-player draft class, we can officially have jersey numbers.

We already knew what number first-round pick Jamin Davis was wearing as the team began selling his jersey not long after the 2021 NFL draft. Davis will wear No. 52 for Washington.

But, what about the rest of the class?

The most interesting jersey decision was going to be wide receiver Dyami Brown. The third-rounder from North Carolina wore the No. 2 jersey in college, and now with the new NFL rule allowing wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers, Brown wasted no time in staking claim to the No. 2 jersey.

Former #UNC WR Dyami Brown will wear #2 for the Washington Football Team🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pj7nD6gcLR — Tar Heel Insider (@tarheelinsiders) May 11, 2021

If Brown becomes the player many think he will, that No. 2 jersey is going to be a big hit with fans.

Offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi will wear the No. 62 jersey for Washington. He wore No. 52 in college. WFT’s first third-round selection, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, will wear No. 25 — the number he wore at Minnesota.

Here is a complete list of jersey numbers for each of Washington’s 2021 NFL draft, courtesy of Matthew Paras of The Washington Times.