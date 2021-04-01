2021 NFL Draft: Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met with Bills

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills had a pre-draft meeting with Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Owusu-Koramoah told the Bills’ website he did so and the report comes via Syracuse.com.

Owusu-Koramoah was also very complimentary of the Bills:

In Sean McDermott’s defense, the Bills run a nickel scheme with two starting linebackers. With Tremaine Edmunds still on his rookie contract and Matt Milano re-signing this offseason, there isn’t a starting spot potentially waiting for Owusu-Koramoah in Buffalo.

However, McDermott does love his versatile players. The Draft Network writes that Owusu-Koramoah is a three-down player what can “move to box safety in sub packages.” There’s a lot that he could do for the Bills.

Also worth noting is Owusu-Koramoah’s pre-draft stock. Currently some predict him as high as a first-round pick. If the Bills want him, they might have to use the No. 30 overall pick… if he’s even there.

ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. recently pegged Owusu-Koramoah as the No. 23 pick to the Jets in his latest mock draft.

    Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March. "You are not a human," Bublik told Sinner at the net after the Italian had wrapped up the match. 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner Sinner has made rapid progress over the last two years, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open and now sits at a career-high 31st in the world.