2021 NFL Draft: Najee Harris to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Liz Loza reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection of running back Najee Harris, and what fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Steelers had a huge hole at running back coming into the draft. The only question was what round would they opt to address the need. With Harris landing in Pittsburgh, there are high hopes for fantasy upside.

Liz says Harris might be the most complete back in this draft, and he should be a top-15 RB pick this season behind his combination of power and agility.

Pros: Tackle-breaking strength, outstanding catch radius, plus vision.

Cons: Lacks high-end breakaway speed; ran behind an elite offensive line.

NFL Comp: Matt Forte

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza