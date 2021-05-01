2021 NFL draft: Who is Mr. Irrelevant, the 259th and final pick?

Grant Stuard, outside linebacker, Houston, is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant from the NFL draft.

The Cougars’ defensive player was chosen with the 259th — and final pick — on Saturday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the three-day extravaganza concluded.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Paul Salata founded the idea of Mr. Irrelevant to honor the underdog that is the final pick of the draft. Salata created an entire event around it called “Irrelevant Week.” The player and his family are brought out to Newport Beach, Ca, among other festivities.

So, who is Stuard, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker?

Some background for the OLB with hair that looks more like a rock star than a football player.

Per UHCougars.com:

2020: Team captain who started in all seven regular season games at linebacker … team leader with 61 tackles including team-best 35 solo stops … led the American Athletic Conference with 8.7 tackles per game … fifth in the AAC with 5.0 solo tackles per game … led Houston in tackles in four different games … registered 5.0 tackles for loss … posted 12 tackles against UCF (Oct. 31) … recorded a 34-yard fumble recovery touchdown against USF (Nov. 14) … 2019: Started 12 games … named to the American Athletic All-Conference second team … led team with 97 tackles (62 solo) and 9.5 tackles for loss … ranked third in The American in total tackles … also had 1.0 sack and added four pass break ups … finished with game-high 14 tackles at No. 4/4 Oklahoma (Sept. 1) ..

Story continues

Just missing was BYU WR Dax Milne, although that was a different kind of bookend.

Milne’s college QB, Zach Wilson, was the second overall pick by the New York Jets.

Milne became the player chosen second-to-last by the Washington Football Team.