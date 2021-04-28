2021 NFL Draft: More confident in Jets' Joe Douglas or Giants' Dave Gettleman? | The Tailgate Extra
Jets GM Joe Douglas and Giants GM Dave Gettleman are primed and ready for the 2021 NFL Draft, and SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses with Bleacher Report NFL Draft analyst Connor Rogers their levels of confidence in both general managers on The Tailgate.
The guys also discuss if there is a possibility that BYU's Zach Wilson isn't the QB the Jets take at No. 2 overall.