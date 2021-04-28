2021 NFL Draft: More confident in Jets' Joe Douglas or Giants' Dave Gettleman? | The Tailgate Extra

Jets GM Joe Douglas and Giants GM Dave Gettleman are primed and ready for the 2021 NFL Draft and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses with Bleacher Report NFL Draft Analyst Connor Rogers their levels of confidence in both general managers. The guys also discuss if there is a possibility that BYU's Zach Wilson isn't the QB the Jets take at No. 2 overall.

    The 2021 NFL Draft is this week and in light of it we bring you The Tailgate's NFL Draft preview. In this special episode, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by Bleacher Report NFL Draft Analyst Connor Rogers to cover a variety of Jets and Giants draft topics. Topics include: The reason the Jets believe Zach Wilson is the perfect fit for their offense Who Wilson's NFL QB Comp is Who is the ideal pick for the Jets at #23 Who the Giants are targeting at #11 Which top prospect could potentially fall to the Giants at #11 In addition to our segment with Connor, we will feature the following: Ralph's reporting on how Zach Wilson went from a kid we never spoke about to the presumed #2 overall pick Whether this is the year Dave Gettleman proves wrong the myth ("fact") that he's never traded down A Take It From a Pro segment where we hear the Draft Day stories of former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora & former Jets TE Anthony Becht A Comment Section where Ralph reveals what Jets fans want at #23 and what Giants fans would consider a successful first three rounds Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

