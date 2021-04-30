2021 NFL draft: Mocking the second round

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is, finally, in the books. Sure there were some chalky selections but there were also some surprises, and yet again those of us in the media space were forced to question what we actually know thanks to the decision makers working for NFL teams.

But we all know that the draft has just begun. While the names at the top of draft boards often generate the most buzz, teams are built and championships are won over the course of all three days, and that starts later tonight with the second round. Last year alone we saw players like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor and Antoine Winfield Jr. come off the board early and make big contributions for their new teams. Two other players selected at the top of the second round (Xavier McKinney by the New York Giants and Grant Delpit by the Cleveland Browns) might have also been huge contributors as rookies were it not for injuries.

So sure, the first round is done, but there is a long way to go. To that end, here is a look at how the second round could play out with a predictive second-round mock.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many when they drafted running back Travis Etienne with their second round pick, rather than safety Trevon Moehrig out of TCU. Many connected the Jaguars with the TCU safety at that spot, but instead the Jaguars wait and grab him to open the second round.

34. New York Jets: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The New York Jets spent both of their first-round selections on offense, drafting Zach Wilson in the second-overall spot and then trading up for offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Now they turn to defense and add to the secondary with Asante Samuel Jr. Some might view him as a slot corner, but I would not be surprised to see him stick on the outside.

35. Atlanta Falcons: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

(Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports)

Now we're cooking with gas down in Atlanta. After adding Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall selection, Arthur Smith now gets a new running back in Javonte Williams, a punishing RB in the mold of Derrick Henry. Which...come to think of it, now gives the Falcons a 12 personnel package as follows: TE: Pitts, Hayden Hurst WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley RB: Williams, Todd Gurley That is suddenly an offense that is not too bad on paper.

36. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

In perhaps a bit of a surprise, Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah slid out of the first round. Brian Flores stops the slide, adding the versatile defense to the Miami Dolphins defense. Owusu-Koramoah might be more of an overhang defender in the NFL, which perhaps contributed to the slide, but Flores will find a home for his talent on Sundays.

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Many expected the Philadelphia Eagles to address cornerback in the first round given the need at the position, but they traded up into the top ten to select DeVonta Smith, the talented wide receiver. Now they look to the secondary and add Tyson Campbell from Georgia, a solid boundary corner with good change-of-direction skills.

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Many people, myself included, were surprised when the Cincinnati Bengals passed on Penei Sewell at the top of the first round to reunite quarterback Joe Burrow with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Now they turn to the offensive line, and select Teven Jenkins, a player who was getting serious first-round consideration and was ranked 24th on the "Consensus Big Board" as curated by Arif Hasan from The Athletic. Jenkins could start at guard given the presence of Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff before eventually sliding outside.

39. Carolina Panthers: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers passed on offensive linemen in the first round to select Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina. Now they turn their attention to the group up front and add Landon Dickerson from Alabama, who played at every spot for the Crimson Tide during his collegiate career. Provided the medicals check out, this could be a steal.

40. Denver Broncos: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

With Von Miller entering the final year of his contract and coming off an injury, the Denver Broncos might look to add to the pass rushing unit on Day Two of the draft. With Azeez Ojulari still available, George Paton adds the explosive EDGE from Georgia. Ojulari will need to learn how to counter better off the edge, but he could be the heir to Miller out in Denver.

41. Detroit Lions: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

With the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, the Detroit Lions need to add talent to the wide receiver room. They do just that with Terrace Marshall Jr. from LSU. Marshall put up impressive numbers over the past two seasons for the Tigers and could be a potential X receiver in the NFL.

42. New York Giants: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

( Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants need to come out of the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft having addressed wide receiver and EDGE. They selected Kadarius Toney in the first round after trading down with the Chicago Bears, and now they add an explosive option on the defensive side of the football in Joseph Ossai from Texas. He'll need to develop a bit and be more sudden off the snap, but the talent and effort is in place.

43. San Francisco: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Francisco 49ers helped kick off draft night by adding Trey Lance, the quarterback from North Dakota State. Now they turn to the defensive side of the football and select Ifeatu Melifonwu from Syracuse. Melifonwu is a long, athletic cornerback with solid coverage skills, as well as flashes of physical play against the run.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports)

Having missed out on the cornerback run at the start of the draft -- settling for Micah Parsons in the process -- the Dallas Cowboys continue to add to their defense, selecting Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph. He has solid size for the position, with some impressive burst and good ball skills at the catch point.

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings): Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Having addressed quarterback, running back and safety the Jacksonville Jaguars now turn their attention to the trenches and add the athletic Samuel Cosmi at tackle. The Jaguars did bring Cam Robinson back and do have Jawaan Taylor in the fold, but Cosmi now gives them three solid options at the tackle spots.

46. New England Patriots: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

This just feels like the quintessential Bill Belichick pick: Addressing a thin position group with the best option at the position early in the draft. In fact, I was prepared to see the New England Patriots make this move at 15, but having used that selection on Mac Jones, Belichick gets his next interior defender in the second round.

47. Chicago Bears (via the Los Angeles Chargers): Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

TERMS OF TRADE:Chicago receives: 2021 second-round selection (47 overall)Los Angeles receives: 2021 second-round selection (52 overall) and a 2022 fourth-round selection Having added Justin Fields, Ryan Pace continues to be aggressive and trades up to ensure that the Chicago Bears can draft Elijah Moore. The shifty wide receiver put up impressive numbers this past season under Lane Kiffin, and he now gives the Bears another option in the receiving room. Considering that the organization is rumored to be shopping Anthony Miller on the trade market, he could slide right into the slot for the Bears.

48. Las Vegas Raiders: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed the trenches on Thursday night, adding offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood form Alabama. Now they turn to the secondary, selecting Jevon Holland from Oregon. Between Karl Joseph and Johnathan Abram the Raiders have two solid options at strong safety, and now Holland gives them an option in more of the free safety mold.

49. Indianapolis Colts (via the Arizona Cardinals): Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

TERMS OF TRADE Indianapolis receives: 2021 second-round selection (49 overall) Arizona receives: 2021 second-round selection (54 overall) and a 2021 fourth-round selection (127 overall) The Indianapolis Colts need to replace retired left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and they look to do that by trading up for the experienced and technically-sound Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame. Eichenberg will benefit from playing alongside Quenton Nelson as he begins his NFL career.

50. Pittsburgh Steelers (via the Miami Dolphins): Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Pittsburgh receives: 2021 second-round selection (50 overall) Miami receives: 2021 second-round selection (55 overall) and a 2021 fourth-round selection (128 overall) The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the analytics world when they drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round. While that might not have been a surprise -- the tea leaves certainly indicated that pick was coming -- it left the offensive line as a need heading into the second round. The Steelers come up a few spots and grab Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State, who has solid footwork and hand technique and gives the Steelers an option on the edge.

51. Washington Football Team: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Football Team recently acquired Ereck Flowers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, but that might not mean they are done assembling an offensive line. They take advantage of Wyatt Davis sliding a bit, and add a stout offensive guard to make sure they have the left guard spot locked down opposite Brandon Scherff.

52. Los Angeles Chargers (via the Chicago Bears): Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Chicago receives: 2021 second-round selection (47 overall) Los Angeles receives: 2021 second-round selection (52 overall) and a 2022 fourth-round selection With the departure of Hunter Henry in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers could look to add to the tight end room. They signed Jared Cook in free agency away from the New Orleans Saints, but even if he pans out they might look to add behind him. Pat Freiermuth might not be as dynamic as Kyle Pitts, but he is a solid option in every facet of the game.

53. Tennessee Titans: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

With Corey Davis now in New York City with the Jets, the Tennessee Titans need to find a running mate for A.J. Brown in their passing game. They do that in adding the versatile and dynamic Rondale Moore from Purdue. Built more like a running back than a wideout, Moore has a bit of an injury history but can be explosive in a number of different ways, both as a receiver and as a ball-carrier.

54. Arizona Cardinals (via Indianapolis Colts): Dyami Brown, WR, UNC

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE Indianapolis receives: 2021 second-round selection (49 overall) Arizona receives: 2021 second-round selection (54 overall) and a 2021 fourth-round selection (127 overall) Arizona traded back from 49 and added a pick at 127, plugging what was a big gap from their pick in the second round until their pick in the fifth. Cornerback is still a need and Paulson Adebo is an option, but instead they address the wide receiver position with Dyami Brown from UNC. Brown can separate against press coverage and continually works to get open, and with some consistency at the catch point he could be a very dangerous option across from DeAndre Hopkins and could learn from A.J. Green.

55. Miami Dolphins (via the Pittsburgh Steelers): Michael Carter, RB, UNC

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

TERMS OF TRADE: Pittsburgh receives: 2021 second-round selection (50 overall) Miami receives: 2021 second-round selection (55 overall) and a 2021 fourth-round selection (128 overall) Many expect the Miami Dolphins to address running back earlier than this spot, but with the way the board fell the Dolphins ended up sliding back to this spot where they finally address the position. Michael Carter gives UNC its third player in this round after Javonte Williams and Dyami Brown, and Carter looks like he could be the next version of James White given what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield.

56. Seattle Seahawks: Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seattle Seahawks have just three picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and have a few needs including EDGE and cornerback. While they cannot fill all of those holes with just one pick, they address a bit one, adding center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma. Humphrey is experienced and powerful, and gives Pete Carroll and company a solid option in the interior on day one.

57. Los Angeles Rams: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Anyone that studied BYU quarterback Zach Wilson probably noticed something: He played behind an offensive line that gave him a ton of protection. Part of that group is left tackle Brady Christensen, and with the Los Angeles Rams looking to find the LT of the future behind the veteran Andrew Whitworth, they grab the BYU product near the end of the second round.

58. Kansas City Chiefs (via Baltimore Ravens): Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are now on the clock, the third of three-straight teams making their first pick. The Chiefs spent a lot of resources this off-season trying to add to the offensive line, but now they look to the trenches on the other side of the ball. Trying to generate pressure is another need, and they add Carlos Basham Jr., a powerful EDGE from Wake Forest to their defensive front.

59. Cleveland Browns: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

(Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports)

Tylan Wallace might be a bit undersized by traditional standards for a boundary receiver, but given how much 12 personnel the Cleveland Browns use, he could be a perfect fit for Cleveland at the end of the second round. Wallace is explosive, fluid and competitive, and adjusts well to the football in the downfield passing game.

60. New Orleans Saints: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Saints entered the draft with needs at cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver. When the organization decided to address the pass rush in the first round with Payton Turner, it reset the board in terms of finding help at the other positions. So here, they turn to linebacker and add Jabril Cox, a smooth and shifty coverage linebacker that can help against the pass.

61. Buffalo Bills: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buffalo Bills enter this draft season without a ton of needs, and they did manage to address a big one in the first round when they added pass rusher Gregory Newsome. Cornerback is another, and they turn to Stanford's Paulson Adebo, a former four-star recruit with impressive ball skills at the catch point.

62. Green Bay Packers: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Man, if the Green Bay Packers follow-up a cornerback pick in the first round with a defensive tackle Aaron Rodgers might really lose his mind... But interior defensive line is a need. It became a running gag on the Touchdown Wire Matchup Podcast last season between Doug Farrar and myself: "Double team Kenny Clark up front and you're good." Now the Packers add Levi Onwuzurike on the interior, making that less of a proposition in 2021.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the clock, and with this second pick in the second round they take advantage of Jalen Mayfield sliding a bit, and grab the right tackle from Michigan. Mayfield is a bit inexperienced, but showed on film the talent and technique to make him a potential long-term answer for the Chiefs at right tackle.

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

What do you get the team that has everything to round out the second round? Perhaps the most luxury pick of all, a developmental option at quarterback. Just watch Davis Mills against UCLA and you will see NFL-level throws, competitive toughness and an impressive comeback win. You will also see lots of mistakes. He'll get to iron those out from great teachers like Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich and Bruce Arians.

