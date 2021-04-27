2021 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins make trade paving way for Penei Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the 2021 NFL Draft just days away, it appears Penei Sewell could be headed to Miami at No. 6.

Tuesday, the Dolphins traded its starting left guard Ereck Flowers back to the Washington Football Team, where he broke out in 2019 transitioning from tackle to guard before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with Miami.

The deal involves a swap of late-round picks and it opens up $8 million in cap space and $9 million in guaranteed salary for the Dolphins, enough to sign its 2021 draft class.

Miami also plans to move left tackle Robert Hunt to left guard to replace Flowers per Miami Herald's Dolphins Reporter Adam Beasley, opening up that position to be filled by a rookie from the upcoming draft.

The Dolphins are indeed moving Robert Hunt to right guard and Penei Sewell is a possibility at pick 6, source tells the Miami Herald. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 27, 2021

The Dolphins have four picks inside the top-50 of the 2021 NFL Draft, but this trade makes it seem more likely Penei Sewell will be the selection at No. 6.

Here's why.

Originally the Dolphins had the third overall pick where the team could have taken whatever non-quarterback it wanted. Instead, Miami traded back to No. 12, picking up two first-round picks in the process. Rather than stay put with Devonta Smith likely available at No. 12, Miami traded back up to No. 6.

If the Dolphins were keen on getting a top playmaker, why not stay at No. 12 and reunite Tua Tagovailoa and Devonta Smith?

By trading back up to No. 6, it's clear the Dolphins want to take Sewell, who is seen as the draft's best offensive tackle in a tier by himself.

Additionally, The WrightWay Sports Network's Malik Wright, a plugged-in Bengals reporter, tweeted there's a 98% chance the Bengals draft Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5. Cincinnati had been one of the most logical Sewell destinations.