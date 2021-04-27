2021 NFL Draft: How Mel Kiper, Todd McShay rank top QBs in class

How Kiper, McShay rank Jones, Fields, Lance in NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The only quarterback rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft that matter are from our own Josh Schrock, but we can't be too biased.

Let's see what some other experts think, too. ESPN's Todd McShay released his final big board Tuesday, ranking 350 players in the draft. Both he and his colleague Mel Kiper Jr. have Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 player and top quarterback in the draft. But Lawrence will be gone with the No. 1 pick, two spots before the 49ers are on the clock.

Lawrence is projected to be the top pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by BYU QB Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets. Then come the 49ers.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are choosing between three quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. Here's where McShay and Kiper have the three signal-callers on their big boards.

Todd McShay

9. Trey Lance

11. Justin Fields

15. Mac Jones

Mel Kiper Jr.

6. Justin Fields

12. Mac Jones

13. Trey Lance

McShay and Kiper agree on Lawrence. That's about it.

Kiper actually has Fields ahead of Wilson as his No. 2 QB. But there's one big thing to remember: Kiper's big board hasn't been updated for over three weeks. He likely will release one final ranking before Round 1 begins Thursday.

Throughout the process, however, Kiper has shown his fondness of Fields. He has made it clear that while he doesn't think this will happen, he would take Fields if he were in charge of the 49ers. McShay would take Lance. Neither would pick Jones.

However, both believe the 49ers will select Jones. Neither analyst has Jones as a top-10 player in the draft.

For what it's worth, Schrock has Lawrence as his top QB, followed by Fields, Jones, Wilson and Lance in his top five.

