2021 NFL Draft: How many picks 49ers have heading into Day 3

Where 49ers' draft picks stand after hectic day of moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a pair of moves up and down the board, the 49ers are halfway through their allotment of picks heading into Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers received two picks -- and traded their own seventh-round pick (No. 230 overall -- in exchange for moving down to select Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks in the second round (No. 48 overall), then traded two fourth-rounders -- including a fourth they picked up in the Banks trade -- in order to move up and select Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (No. 88 overall) in the third. San Francisco also drafted Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas in the third round (No. 102 overall), leaving the 49ers with four more picks on the draft's final day.

As of this writing, the 49ers have zero fourth-round picks, three fifth-rounders, a sixth-rounder and no seventh-rounders. Here's the full breakdown:

Fifth round (No. 155 overall)

Fifth round (No. 170 overall)

Fifth round (No. 180 overall)

Sixth round (No. 194 overall)

The 49ers started the draft off with a bang Thursday night, selecting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch maintained an offensive focus through the third round, and Thomas is the team's only defensive selection so far.

San Francisco already has drafted one fewer player in this draft as it did in 2020 (five). The 49ers traded three of their picks to the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team, respectively, in order to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and acquire Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco identified slot receiver as one area the 49ers could address Friday. While San Francisco didn't draft a receiver in the second and third rounds, but North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden (19 touchdowns in 2020) and USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown (seven TDs in six games last season) remain on the board.

Barring a trade, the 49ers' first chance to select either player, another slot receiver or any other prospect comes 11 picks into the fifth round.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast