2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones clear betting favorite for 49ers' pick at No. 3

Josh Schrock
·3 min read
Jones clear favorite to be 49ers' pick at No. 3 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have a big decision to make when they go on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch made the big move up the draft board in order to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class. With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to be the first two picks in the draft, the 49ers likely will be picking between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The Mac Jones-to-49ers smoke got thicker Thursday when the PointsBet updated its odds to be the No. 3 pick with Jones listed as the favorite at minus-200 (you'd have to bet $200 to win $100).

The Alabama signal-caller is followed by Fields (plus-250), Lance (plus-300) and then Wilson (plus-1500).

So, for all the 49ers fans who aren't buying that Jones is Shanahan's preferred guy, it's time to put your money where your mouth is.

RELATED: Jones, Shanahan show why they could be ideal QB-coach pair

Jones could be a good fit with the 49ers. He's an ultra-accurate passer who shows good anticipation and timing as a thrower and has great pocket presence and in-pocket mobility. However, Jones isn't a plus-athlete and he struggled to make off-platform and adjusted-platform throws at Alabama.

But Jones' ability to throw with anticipation and quickly run through his progressions within the framework of the play could be what Shanahan is looking for.

Fields, in my opinion, should be the obvious choice. As much as I like Jones as a prospect, Fields has an incredibly high ceiling that Jones can't match. The Ohio State star has top-level arm talent that allows him to rip the football with zip and accuracy. Pair that with elite athleticism that makes him a real threat in the QB run game, and his ability to make second-reaction throws from outside the pocket and it's hard to see why the 49ers would pass on Fields.

As for Lance, he's the wild-card of the 2021 NFL Draft. At only 20 years old, Lance has incredible talent and athleticism. He's got good arm strength but his mechanics can get loose and his accuracy has suffered as a result. Lance will need to sit and develop for a year or two before being NFL-ready. With Jimmy Garoppolo set to be the starter in 2021, the 49ers are uniquely positioned to take a swing on Lance if the idea of what he can be molded into is too great to pass up.

However, for now, it appears Jones is the heavy favorite. Or, the books are just hoping to make a quick buck based on all the noise over the past week. You be the judge.

