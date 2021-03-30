2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones' old tweet shows 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo love

Old tweet from QB prospect Jones shows love for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be selecting a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and if they end up choosing to select Mac Jones, the Alabama product has shown his love for the franchise's current QB in the past.

During his high school days, Jones fired off a tweet calling Garoppolo a "gunslinger" and saying he was a fan.

Jones was in high school at the time, and Garoppolo was entering his second NFL season with the New England Patriots. Just a few days before Jones sent this out, Garoppolo had completed 20-of-30 passes for 159 yards and an interception in a preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He helped lead a stacked Alabama team to a national championship in 2020, vanquishing Fields and the Buckeyes 49-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ironically, the same field where Garoppolo and the 49ers came up just short of beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Jones generally isn't among the top-four picks in most expert mock drafts, but there is reason to believe the 49ers have an affinity for the QB. With Fields and Jones having pro days on the same date, 49ers coach Shanahan told reporters he will be attending Jones' pro day in person.

Given that the 49ers once again put their public support behind Garoppolo on Monday, whoever the 49ers select at No. 3 might not be the starter from Day 1.

Jones hasn't tweeted about Garoppolo since, but perhaps he'd enjoy the chance to learn from the "gunslinger" at the NFL level.

