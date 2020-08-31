2021 NFL Draft: LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opts out of 2020 season

The 2020 college football season kicks off this week in what feels like a strange and altered reality from what we're used to seeing this time of year. Instead of the normal pomp and circumstance surrounding the start of a new college season, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced two of the Power Five conferences (Big Ten and Pac-12) to push their football seasons into the spring. Several of the top 2021 NFL Draft prospects are choosing to opt-out, too, and will focus on preparing for their pro careers.

The latest top prospect to make this decision is LSU wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase.

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase, a top 5 prospect in college football, has decided to opt out of the 2020 season and ready for the 2021 NFL Draft, as confirmed by @AlexS_ESPN and reported by @dennisdoddcbs.



He set the SEC record for receiving yards (1,780) and TD (20) last season.



Chase is the near-consensus top wide receiver prospect for next year's draft after a 2019 season that totaled 84 catches, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite target in what was a remarkable season for all of the Tigers' skill players on offense. Chase, had he played this season, likely would've experienced a statistical regression across the board with a new quarterback (Myles Brennan). And with the massive asterisk that's going to come along with the 2020 season (will there even be a College Football Playoff?), there's little Chase could've gaiend by playing.

Even without another season of film on his resume, Chase will enter the draft process as one of the 10 most coveted players in the class.

Chase's decision to sit out means the top two wide receiver prospects won't take the field in 2020. Minnesota's Rashod Bateman already announced his decision to forego the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The top two defensive prospects, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, have also decided to opt-out of the 2020 college season.

