2021 NFL draft: Live stream, how to watch Rounds 2 and 3, time, everything you need to know

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is in the books and will move ahead to the second and third rounds on Friday night.

The draft opened as everybody had expected, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. In all, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round.

From a fan standpoint, this year's draft is projecting a return to normalcy, as the NFL set up with its massive stage contiguous to Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie.

What time does the 2021 NFL draft start Friday?

Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET. Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin Saturday, May 1, at noon ET.

What TV channel is the 2021 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

How can I live stream the 2021 NFL draft?

The NFL draft will be streaming on WatchESPN and the NFL Mobile app. Streaming also available on fuboTV.

Where will the 2021 NFL draft take place?

The NFL draft is back on location as Cleveland will host this year's event. The draft will occur across downtown Cleveland locations that include FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Browns), the Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

What's the order for 2021 NFL draft Rounds 2-3?

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Dallas Cowboys (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

97. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

103. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

104. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

105. New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)

