2021 NFL draft: Live stream, how to watch first round, time, everything you need to know

The 2021 NFL draft is finally here.

After months of mock drafts, evaluations and projections, the league's 86th annual "player selection meeting" is set to kick off Thursday with the first round. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, and the final four rounds will be completed on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the draft:

What time does the 2021 NFL draft start?

The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET. Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET. Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin Saturday, May 1, at noon ET.

What TV channel is the 2021 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

How can I live stream the 2021 NFL draft?

The NFL draft can be streamed on WatchESPN or the NFL Mobile app. Streaming also available on fuboTV.

Where will the 2021 NFL draft take place?

After going virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL draft is back on location as Cleveland will host this year's event. The draft will occur across downtown Cleveland locations that include FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Browns), the Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and a select number of prospects will take the stage.

What's the first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft?

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL DRAFT: Complete order for all seven rounds

