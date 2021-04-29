2021 NFL draft live blog: Follow first-round picks on Yahoo Sports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Cooper and Nick Bromberg
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

undefined

With a loaded 2021 NFL draft class stockpiled with quarterbacks, plenty of teams are hoping their future will be brighter after this weekend. Which team will be the biggest surprise of the draft? Which player will be the biggest bust? Will there be drama surrounding a certain reigning NFL MVP? We’ll be following all the action live here on Yahoo Sports.

Welcome to the 2021 NFL draft!

It has already been an eventful day. While rumors surrounding the draft continue to swirl, news of Aaron Rodgers' apparent discontentment in Green Bay emerged as a pre-draft bombshell. 

Could Rodgers be on the move during Thursday night's first round? Will the Rodgers situation affect the decision-making of the San Francisco 49ers? What other trades could be in the works? Those are the major storylines bubbling as we inch closer to the start of Round 1. 

The first two picks should come and go without much surprise. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered a lock to go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars while another quarterback, BYU's Zach Wilson, is expected to go second to the New York Jets. 

The intrigue starts with the 49ers at No. 3. San Francisco traded up to this spot with eyes on a quarterback. But which quarterback? Will it be Alabama's Mac Jones? Or will it be North Dakota State's Trey Lance? What about Ohio State star Justin Fields?

Let the drama begin. 

- Sam Cooper

Live Updates

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Latest NFL Draft Buzz On Michigan's Potential First-Round Picks

    Draft day is finally here, meaning 32 prospects will hear their names called on Thursday night and realize their dream of being selected by an NFL team. Michigan football has 11 draft hopefuls, including two — edge defender Kwity Paye and offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield — who have a realistic possibility of being picked in the first round (the second and third rounds will be held Friday and the final four rounds are Saturday). Here is the latest mock-draft buzz surrounding Paye and Mayfield ahead of the first round.

  • NFL Draft tracker 2021: First round rumors and analysis for Bears

    The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here. Here are all the latest rumors and analysis that will impact the Bears as the first round kicks off tonight.

  • Predict how 2021 NFL draft will shake out – 5 biggest questions

    We want to hear where the public's leaning on the key draft questions before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first card in Cleveland.

  • NFL draft rumors: Patriots among teams calling about top 10 picks

    The New England Patriots are perhaps the most interesting team to watch with the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft approaching.

  • Cardinals to have special guests announce Day 3 draft picks

    Former players, current executives and a superfan will get to announce their picks on Saturday.

  • Report: Patriots talked to Falcons about trading up to No. 4, likely to draft Justin Fields

    With one day to go before the 2021 NFL draft, talk is heating up about the potential for a blockbuster trade. The Falcons, who own the fourth overall pick, have been the focal point of some trade speculation, and the biggest report comes from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, who writes that the Patriots have spoken [more]

  • Everything you need to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL draft

    Everything you need to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL draft and stay up to date on the latest Seattle Seahawks news.

  • Person of interest sought in ‘suspicious’ Overland Park apartment fire, police say

    Police say the man was seen arriving before and leaving immediately after the fire started.

  • New two-round mock draft has Cardinals bolstering defense

    In the latest NFL mock draft from Draft Wire, the Arizona Cardinals land a cornerback and a pass rusher with their first two picks.

  • Indigenous chief to request UN peacekeepers to prevent lobster fight boiling over

    Sipekne’katik chief Mike Sack says his First Nation plans to open a lobster fishery in Nova Scotia in defiance of government rules Fishermen from the Sipekne’katik band work from a wharf after opposition from non-Indigenous fishers in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia. Photograph: Ted Pritchard/Reuters After a violent clash over lobster fishing on Canada’s east coast last year, a First Nations chief says he will request United Nations peacekeepers to keep his people safe on the water this summer – predicting tensions will reach a boiling point. When the Sipekne’katik First Nation sought to harvest lobster outside of the fishing season defined by federal authorities, commercial harvesters launched a series of protests that turned physical when traps were removed, harvesters assaulted and lobster pounds vandalized. The conflict was a microcosm of a larger trend of Indigenous communities attempting to uphold their historic rights to manage, harvest and sell fish in Canada. The Sipekne’katik chief, Mike Sack, said his First Nation is moving forward with plans to again open a self-regulated lobster fishery in Nova Scotia this June in defiance of the commercial season enforced by Canada’s fisheries department. “We’re going to send a letter off to the United Nations and hope that they can come and keep the peace … and just ensure that our people are not mistreated,” Sack said during a press conference last week. Sipekne’katik first opened its self-regulated lobster fishery in St Mary’s Bay last September, citing their right to support themselves through fishing under a treaty from the 1700s. This right was affirmed in a supreme court of Canada case more than two decades ago and interpreted as a right to fish for a “moderate livelihood”, although that has never been properly defined. In a statement this March, the fisheries minister, Bernadette Jordan, was supportive of rights to a moderate livelihood fishery, but said all lobster fisheries must operate within the established season, ending in May, for conservation reasons. “All harvesters will see an increased and coordinated federal presence on water and on land this spring, including fishery officers, supported by Canadian coast guard vessels,” her statement said, in part. “Fishery officers have the difficult job of enforcing the Fisheries Act equally to all harvesters, in very complex and evolving conditions.” Sack said working in those established bounds has not worked for Sipekne’katik, and noted that while the commercial fishery only employs about 20 to 25 people from the community, the self-regulated fishery could employ as many as 200. He said the community will offer to return its nine existing commercial lobster licenses and will move forward with its plans for its own fishery. “Once [Minister Jordan] came out and said no fishing out of season, to me she empowered commercial fisherman. What happened last year, it’s going to be a lot worse,” Sack said. “The biggest thing we’re trying to do is have it so our people can fish and come out of poverty without being in danger,” he said. “The species are the last thing we want to harm, it’s not going to happen, our ancestors wouldn’t be happy with us.” Sipekne’katik’s plan includes launching its own “extensive” conservation studies to ensure lobster stocks stay healthy, he said. Megan Bailey, a marine scientist with Dalhousie University, will be leading that research in coming months. She said her team will focusing on collecting data about lobster populations between June and November – outside the commercial fishing season. She said there are also plans to look at best practices in places such as Maine where lobster fishing does take place year-round.“I think what happened last fall, no one wants to see,” she said. “So how do we have collaborative coexistence of a commercial and a treaty fishery? In [St Mary’s Bay] specifically, but I think this is obviously a much larger conversation.” Meanwhile, the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance, a group of commercial fishery stakeholders in Atlantic Canada, put out a statement that said it is “concerned” by Sipekne’katik’s plan. “[The Department of Fisheries and Oceans] has hundreds of dedicated and respected fisheries and conservation scientists and invests millions of dollars annually to underpin the science-based rules and regulations that govern the sustainability of fisheries,” it said. “UFCA will continue to advocate for the government of Canada to maintain clear, lasting, responsible regulatory oversight for all fisheries.”

  • Packers stay committed to Rodgers amid report QB wants out

    Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

  • Full list of Tennessee Titans’ picks in the 2021 NFL draft

    Which picks do the Tennessee Titans have in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Buschy McBusch 400 Dark Horses

    Kurt Busch is a willy veteran who likes worn, slick tracks and could be this week’s top pick for an outright win, top-three, or top-five. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL draft betting: If you think 5 QBs will go with the first 5 picks of the draft, BetMGM has a prop with nice odds

    There could be a serious run on QBs to start the NFL draft.

  • What a successful NFL Draft looks like for the New England Patriots

    What might a successful draft look like for the Patriots when all is said and done? We examine some key lessons learned and areas that need to be addressed.

  • These nine NFL teams could be suitable destinations for Aaron Rodgers – but a trade with Packers has obstacles

    The Packers appear to have no interest in trading Aaron Rodgers. But with the QB's unrest growing, Green Bay has options if it changes course.

  • Kevin Love apologizes for on-court tantrum during inbounds play: 'I f***ed up'

    Kevin Love said he has to be better for his young Cavaliers teammates.

  • What happens if Packers don’t trade Aaron Rodgers?

    The cat is out of the bag. Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. There’s a poetry, and potentially a significant amount of orchestration, that has gone into Rodgers using the first day of the draft to make his power play. Indeed, it was last year on the first night of the draft that the [more]

  • Dan Wiederer: The Chicago Bears are looking to draft a quarterback again. But a lot has changed from 2017 — from their starting position to input from the coaching staff.

    Ryan Pace apologized Tuesday morning. That has become an annual tradition when Pace sits down with the media before the NFL draft, with the Chicago Bears general manager offering generalities on his philosophies while dodging questions that might lead him to divulge secrets from within Halas Hall. “It’s always a unique time of year,” Pace said. “I hope you guys understand we can’t get into ...

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.