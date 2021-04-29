2021 NFL draft: Latest buzz surrounding Titans’ first-round pick

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
On Thursday, April 29, the Tennessee Titans will make their first of nine picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which comes at No. 22 overall in the first round.

Mock drafts have been coming in hot ever since the Super Bowl, and during that time we’ve seen experts peg several different prospects to the Titans with their first-round selection.

Everything from cornerbacks and wide receivers to offensive tackles and linebackers have been mocked to the Titans, and with the team having so many needs, there’s really no telling what will happen.

In the past few days, we’ve seen some buzz pertaining to what the Titans might do, and while this kind of stuff is never concrete, it might give us a glimpse into what the Titans are thinking come Thursday night.

Here’s the latest buzz from those in the know about what direction the Titans could go on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL draft.

Caleb Farley might not make it past the Titans

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson gave us an interesting little nugget recently, as he reported the New Orleans Saints might be interested in moving up to draft cornerback Caleb Farley. However, Robinson also notes that the Saints feel Farley won't make it past the Titans at No. 22 and will need to move up ahead of them. https://twitter.com/joerexrode/status/1387046768416722945 Farley is considered one of the best cornerbacks in this year's class but is expected to slide because of multiple back surgeries he's had during his college career. He'd be well worth the risk for the Titans at 22, though.

Titans connected to Elijah Moore

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report that "some in league circles" are connecting the Titans to Ole Miss wide receiver and former teammate of A.J. Brown, Elijah Moore.

Some in league circles are connecting Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore as a viable option for Tennessee at No. 22. Tennessee, which must replace Corey Davis, would have a formidable Ole Miss core of A.J. Brown and Moore, who can get upfield in a hurry and make plays out of the slot. "He's my absolute favorite player in the draft," said a veteran AFC scout. "Will instantly make an offense better." Many teams pegged Moore as a second-round prospect to start, but he has worked his way into first-round consideration.

We've always viewed Moore, who will be predominantly a slot receiver at the next level, as a second-round pick, but clearly we need to at least consider that the Titans are thinking differently.

Titans connected to S Trevon Moehrig, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans don't particularly need a safety or linebacker, especially early, but that hasn't stopped the team from being connected to them in the first round. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB is hearing that the Titans could be interested in taking TCU safety Trevon Moehrig or Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at No. 22 overall.

What you need to know: The Titans have a lot of needs for a team that’s been as good as they have been the last two years—the result of the departure of guys like Adoree’ Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Corey Davis, as well as the huge first-round miss on Isaiah Wilson. So interestingly, it’s two hybrid players that I’ve heard mentioned for Tennessee, one being Owusu-Koramoah as a linebacker/safety, and another being a do-everything safety in TCU’s Trevon Moehrig. Both players are heady and dependable, and could lead the rebuilding of the team’s secondary.

Either of those would certainly be curveball picks considering the Titans appear set at both positions, at least for 2021, and need figures to have Tennessee taking either a cornerback or wide receiver in Round 1.

1

1

