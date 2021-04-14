2021 NFL Draft: Last 10 players selected with Bills’ No. 61 pick

The Buffalo Bills currently have the No. 61 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While the Round 1 guy always has the biggest spotlight on them, a second-round player could become an impact player for both the short and long term. Think Dion Dawkins.

The Bills and general manager Brandon Beane are no stranger to moving around draft picks, though… and specifically doing so in the second round. Dawkins was a Round 2 selection… who the Bills traded up for… as was Cody Ford… and as was Zay Jones…

But assuming for now the Bills stand pat where they are, there is certainly talent that can be found at No. 61. Impact players have been selected with this pick in the last decade, especially on offense.

Let’s jump into it now, here are the last 10 players selected at No. 61 overall at the draft:

2011

Jonas Mouton #57 of the San Diego Chargers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LB Jonas Mouton | San Diego Chargers

2012

49ers running back LaMichael James. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB LaMichael James | San Francisco 49ers

2013

Packers running back Eddie Lacy. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Eddie Lacy | Green Bay Packers

2014

Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WR Allen Robinson | Jacksonville Jaguars

2015

Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Ali Marpet | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016

Saints strong safety Vonn Bell. Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

S Vonn Bell | New Orleans Saints

2017

Josh Jones #27 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

S Josh Jones | Green Bay Packers

2018

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR DJ Chark | Jacksonville Jaguars

2019

Taylor Rapp #24 of the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

S Taylor Rapp | Los Angeles Rams

2020

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kristian Fulton | Tennessee Titans

