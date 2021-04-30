2021 NFL Draft: Kyle Pitts to the Atlanta Falcons

Matt Harmon reacts to the Atlanta Falcons' selection of tight end Kyle Pitts, and what fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Atlanta Falcons draft Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Unless Julio Jones is traded, man — talk about offensive weapons. The high-flying Falcons have now added the best tight end prospect in the 2021 draft, Kyle Pitts.

Think about Kyle Pitts' comparisons: Darren Waller and Travis Kelce (!!!). It's hard to NOT expect him to have a fantasy impact. Consider also that this Falcons offense is now manned by Arthur Smith, who transformed the Titans offense, and now Atlanta has added Pitts.

Matt Harmon gives his fantasy take on this selection — and he thinks Pitts could be top-eight at the position.

Pros: Speed (4.44); catch radius (83 3/8-inch wingspan); ball skillzzzzz.

Cons: Blocking.

NFL Comp: Darren Waller

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza