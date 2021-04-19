2021 NFL Draft: What kind of player can the Bears land in Round 2?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Perez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Most of the analysis in the months and weeks leading up to the NFL Draft is focused on the first round, with mock drafts and big boards emphasizing the top-32 prospects.

But the schooled NFL fan knows the heart of a playoff contender is built in the other rounds; the picks that come on Day 2 and 3.

For the Bears, their second day begins at No. 52 overall (Round 2), and it’s been an interesting draft slot in recent years.

Here are the last five players who were selected at that pick:

2020: Rams RB Cam Akers, Florida State
2019: Bengals TE Drew Sample, Washington
2018: Colts DE Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
2017: Browns QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
2016: Falcons LB Deion Jones, LSU

Jones is the only Pro-Bowler of the bunch (so far), but there’s no doubt the Rams got it right in 2020 with Akers.

It’s been a disappointing collection of players in-between, with Kizer, Turay, and Sample producing a mixed bag of results.

The 2021 draft is a very deep class, especially at offensive line, and should provide the Bears with a good chance at landing a starter like Creed Humphrey (iOL, Oklahoma), Samuel Cosmi (OT, Texas), and Jalen Mayfield (OT, Michigan) all being potential candidates.

Wide receiver is a spot the Bears could get lucky with too. Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), Dyami Brown (UNC), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC) should all fall within striking distance in the second round.

Recommended Stories

  • Zach Pascal, George Odum sign Colts RFA tenders

    A pair of Colts restricted free agents have signed the tenders the team used on them earlier in the offseason. The team announced that wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety George Odum have officially re-signed for the 2021 season. Pascal got tendered at the second-round level and that leaves him on track to make $3.384 [more]

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fans target quarterback, cornerback early

    Phil Perry put the power in the peoples' hands in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft, polling Patriots fans to see who fans want New England to target in each round. Here's who would be coming to the Patriots if fans had control.

  • Power Rankings: Pending free agents

    Joey Alfieri breaks down every team's top potential unrestricted free agent. (USA Today Sports)

  • New 2021 NFL mock draft sends Bears speedy wide receiver in first round

    The Chicago Bears land a field-flipping offensive weapon in the first round of a new 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Gervonta Davis headlines Showtime's spring/summer boxing schedule

    If successful, it will make Davis a three-division world champion.

  • Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

    European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining a proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal". Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin upped the ante, describing the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. The U.S. investment bank JP Morgan is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to UEFA's established Champions League, Europe's elite club competition.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Frustration grows at Richmond, but Denny Hamlin finds solace in 'smashing everyone' so far in 2021

    With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]

  • Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

    (Reuters) -The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native, who was the consensus first overall pick going into the draft, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range. Collier, 21, pointed to the sky after Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called her name.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades

  • Morning mock draft: TD Wire slots first-round TE to Bills

    Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth in 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Kevin Durant listed his top 5 teammates – and almost forgot about Russell Westbrook

    Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    Tottenham fired Jose Mourinho on Monday after only 17 months in charge, and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final. Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final before the team collapsed the following season. Mourinho failed to get Tottenham back into the Champions League and has overseen another collapse this season.

  • Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th in IndyCar debut after early-race spin

    Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Formula One Announces Arrival of Miami Race in 2022

    For the first time, and after years of speculation, Formula One announced Sunday it will take to the streets of Miami next year. The makeshift track will run around Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play, and will include 19 turns and a long straight, where the cars are expected to reach up to […]

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)