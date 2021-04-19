2021 NFL Draft: What kind of player can the Bears land in Round 2?

Most of the analysis in the months and weeks leading up to the NFL Draft is focused on the first round, with mock drafts and big boards emphasizing the top-32 prospects.

But the schooled NFL fan knows the heart of a playoff contender is built in the other rounds; the picks that come on Day 2 and 3.

For the Bears, their second day begins at No. 52 overall (Round 2), and it’s been an interesting draft slot in recent years.

Here are the last five players who were selected at that pick:

2020: Rams RB Cam Akers, Florida State

2019: Bengals TE Drew Sample, Washington

2018: Colts DE Kemoko Turay, Rutgers

2017: Browns QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

2016: Falcons LB Deion Jones, LSU

Jones is the only Pro-Bowler of the bunch (so far), but there’s no doubt the Rams got it right in 2020 with Akers.

It’s been a disappointing collection of players in-between, with Kizer, Turay, and Sample producing a mixed bag of results.

The 2021 draft is a very deep class, especially at offensive line, and should provide the Bears with a good chance at landing a starter like Creed Humphrey (iOL, Oklahoma), Samuel Cosmi (OT, Texas), and Jalen Mayfield (OT, Michigan) all being potential candidates.

Wide receiver is a spot the Bears could get lucky with too. Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), Dyami Brown (UNC), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC) should all fall within striking distance in the second round.