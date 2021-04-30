2021 NFL Draft: Kadarius Toney to New York Giants

Andy Behrens reacts to the New York Giants' selection of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

New York Giants draft Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

After trading back from the 11 slot, the Giants added another option in the passing game for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Andy calls Toney a mutli-dimensional playmaker, but the rookie could have a tough time making an immediate fantasy impact because of all the mouths to feed in New York. The Giants have Saquon Barkley returning from injury, signed Kenny Golladay in the offseason to go with wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard and have Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.

Pros: Athletic instincts and maneuverability that can’t be taught, elite ability after the catch (broke a tackle on over 35 percent of his college career touches); versatile offensive weapon.

Cons: Unpolished route-runner; limited experience in contested situations; durability concerns.

NFL Comp: Deebo Samuel is the modern comp, but there’s a lot of Percy Harvin in his game as well.

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza