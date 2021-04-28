2021 NFL draft: Justin Fields a ‘generational talent’ to some Panthers officials

Four quarterbacks could be taken at the top of the 2021 NFL draft. While the 49ers’ trade up to No. 3 presents a significant obstacle, there’s still a chance one could fall to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall.

Justin Fields of Ohio State appears to be the team’s favored QB based on offseason reporting. With a day to go before the draft, Joe Person at the Athletic says some officials within the organization see him as a generational talent.

“Some Panthers officials see Fields as a generational talent and think the team should keep taking big swings at the position, according to sources.”

Sam Darnold might very well deliver on his potential now that he’s in a better situation than he was with the Jets. That said, he was also the lowest-rated passer in the NFL last year.

If the Panthers have a chance to upgrade, they have to take it.

