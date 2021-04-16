2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields now betting favorite for 49ers' pick

Fields, not Jones, now betting favorite to be 49ers' pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Who could have possibly seen this coming? Some smoke during smokescreen season? It couldn't be.

And yet, following Justin Fields' second pro day, which had Twitter abuzz thanks to a viral photo of the Ohio State star and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Fields now has overtaken Alabama QB Mac Jones as the betting favorite to be the 49ers' pick at No. 3 overall.

PointsBet updated its odds Thursday and Fields now sits atop the board at minus-150 (you'd have to be $150 to win $100).

Fields is followed by Jones at plus-120, Trey Lance at plus-600 and then Zach Wilson, the presumptive No. 2 overall pick, at plus-2500.

Of course, these numbers surely will change come Monday when Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be at Lance's second pro day. The 49ers' power brokers did not attend Lance's first pro day because they had yet to acquire the No. 3 pick and didn't want to tip their hand.

There's no reason Fields shouldn't be the 49ers' preferred selection. He's got elite arm talent, is incredibly accurate and has top-level athleticism that allows him to extend plays outside the pocket, make second reaction throws and move the chains with his legs. He's the ideal quarterback for the modern NFL and has the skill set to elevate the 49ers' offense to a level it has previously been unable to reach.

The 49ers face a franchise-altering decision when they go on the clock at No. 3 overall. For the moment, all the draft buzz is pushing Fields to Santa Clara, but we know that can change in a second and likely will when Lance shows off his talent on Monday.

