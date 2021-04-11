2021 NFL draft: Jets snag do-everything linebacker in NY Post mock

As the real thing inches closer, the New York Post’s Steve Serby is out with his fourth mock draft.

Serby pairs the Jets with their quarterback of the future while also giving Robert Saleh’s defense a do-everything linebacker. Serby mocks BYU QB Zach Wilson to the Jets at No. 2, the expected selection now that New York has moved on from Sam Darnold.

Here’s Serby’s explanation for the pick:

Groundhog Day in Florham Park: out with the old franchise quarterback, in with the new. This one has ridiculous arm talent. Now it’s up to GM Joe Douglas and Saleh to get him better protectors and playmakers.

Wilson appears to have passed all of Gang Green’s pre-draft hurdles, as the team isn’t concerned with the 21-year-old quarterback’s shoulder injury history.

As for New York’s second first-round pick, Serby has them going with Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

Here’s his explanation for the selection:

A high-character 6-foot-4, 260-pound replacement for Jordan Jenkins who can help Carl Lawson rush the passer.

Collins would be more than a Jordan Jenkins replacement, though. The Tulsa product is a new age linebacker. He has rare athleticism and doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an outside linebacker. He has unlimited range and can be a versatile piece for Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich.

Across a dominant junior campaign, Collins won awards as the nation’s best linebacker and defender this past season. Collins recorded 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and two pass breakups en route to receiving first-team Associated Press All-American honors and being named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

