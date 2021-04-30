2021 NFL draft: Jets receiving ‘significant interest’ in No. 34 overall pick

Could trader Joe be on the verge of making another draft-day deal?

The Jets are receiving “significant interest” in the No. 34 overall pick ahead of day two of the 2021 NFL draft, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, the Jaguars are “likely” to make their pick at No. 33, leaving the Jets as a potential trade partner for teams looking to move up to draft a prospect they thought would go off the board in the first round.

Trading the 34th pick would allow Joe Douglas to restock the cupboard, as New York is left with just one pick between the second and third round after trading with the Vikings to move up to No. 14 and draft USC interior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker on Thursday night. The Jets sent picks No. 66 and No. 86 — both of their third round selections — to Minnesota in order to move up nine spots to land Vera-Tucker. New York also received pick No. 143, a fifth round selection.

If the Jets stand pat at No. 34, possible targets include Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramah, Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, North Carolina running back Javonte Williams and Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. If Douglas ultimately decides to move down from No. 34, New York will net additional draft capital to address its bevy of needs.