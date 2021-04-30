2021 NFL draft: Jets receiving ‘significant interest’ in No. 34 overall pick

Tyler Calvaruso
·1 min read

Could trader Joe be on the verge of making another draft-day deal?

The Jets are receiving “significant interest” in the No. 34 overall pick ahead of day two of the 2021 NFL draft, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, the Jaguars are “likely” to make their pick at No. 33, leaving the Jets as a potential trade partner for teams looking to move up to draft a prospect they thought would go off the board in the first round.

Trading the 34th pick would allow Joe Douglas to restock the cupboard, as New York is left with just one pick between the second and third round after trading with the Vikings to move up to No. 14 and draft USC interior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker on Thursday night. The Jets sent picks No. 66 and No. 86 — both of their third round selections — to Minnesota in order to move up nine spots to land Vera-Tucker. New York also received pick No. 143, a fifth round selection.

If the Jets stand pat at No. 34, possible targets include Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramah, Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, North Carolina running back Javonte Williams and Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. If Douglas ultimately decides to move down from No. 34, New York will net additional draft capital to address its bevy of needs.

Recommended Stories

  • Bears QB Justin Fields' toughness could be most underrated asset

    Ryan Pace and Ryan Day both raved about Fields' toughness both physically and mentally.

  • Jets trade up for OL Ali Vera-Tucker at 14th overall after Zach Wilson pick

    The Jets got some extra protection for Zach Wilson.

  • Rift between Aaron Rodgers and Packers reaches ‘threaten retirement’ stage

    Retirement is under "serious consideration" for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers don't fix the situation.

  • 49ers new QB Trey Lance chooses jersey number

    New San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has chosen which jersey number he will be wearing on Sundays for the red and gold.

  • 2021 NFL draft grades: Jets get an A- for Day 1

    Joe Douglas picked two highly-coveted players and only had to give up two third-round picks to move up for Vera-Tucker.

  • 49ers 'got it right' drafting Trey Lance No. 3, Todd McShay believes

    Todd McShay is a big fan of Trey Lance on the 49ers.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Grading the AFC East's moves after Round 1

    The AFC East was wheeling a dealing in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the division had six first-round picks and saw the Patriots land their QB of the future.

  • Jets saw “unique opportunity to get a top-10 player” with Alijah Vera-Tucker trade

    One common observation about quarterback Sam Darnold‘s three years with the Jets was that the team didn’t do enough to surround him with talented players on offense. Darnold is now in Carolina and the Jets didn’t waste much time before trying to make sure the same isn’t true for his successor. Zach Wilson became the [more]

  • NFL draft: Eagles trade with Cowboys to take WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10

    The NFC East rivals struck a deal Thursday night.

  • TechforCann, Europe's Cannabis Tech Accelerator, Raises $3 Million

    Medical cannabis tech accelerator TechforCann Europe announced this week that it raised 2.5 million euros ($3 million) from Malta Enterprise, the island's governmental innovation agency. The organization will seek to support early stage entrepreneurs in the European medical cannabis market, which is expected to reach more than $36 billion in sales by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 30%. “At TechforCann Europe we believe that technology can address industry challenges that remain a barrier of entry to the biotech, pharma and high-tech sectors to enable growth,” CEO Lilac Mandeles told Benzinga. “The European cannabis market is mainly for medical use and includes specific regulatory and industry-challenging requirements,” she added. According to Mandeles, TechforCann’s goal is to “identify and lead the next breakthrough startups to success, focusing on early-stage start-ups that answer industry challenges.” TechforCann Europe was created by Israel-based entrepreneurs Mandeles and Yona Cymerman. Mandeles is a former pharmaceutical executive with experience at J&J, Lilly and Teva. Cymerman co-founded a medical cannabis business development agency in Israel and ran her own strategic marketing firm for 12 years. The first cohort of the accelerator is expected to get underway by September 2021. Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: BofA Sobre Acciones de Cannabis: Alcista con Tilray y Canopy Growth, Cronos a la Baja Marihuana y Test de Drogas: Todo lo que Tienes que Saber Mascotas y Marihuana: Hablamos con Cannvet, Agrupación Veterinaria Orientada al Cannabis Medicinal See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Belushi, GrowGeneration Partner To Build Oregon Cannabis GreenhousePharmaCielo Makes Pre-Commercial Cannabis Shipments From Colombia To Brazil© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: ESPN expert calls Mac Jones 'best pick' of first round

    Opinions on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones vary quite a bit, but one ESPN expert thinks the Patriots taking the national title winner was the best pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: What picks do Jets have left after trading up for Alijah Vera-Tucker?

    Joe Douglas got himself a much-needed interior lineman, but trading up for Alijah Vera-Tucker cost the Jets some draft capital.

  • NFL draft rumors: Patriots among teams calling about top 10 picks

    The New England Patriots are perhaps the most interesting team to watch with the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft approaching.

  • 10 most questionable picks of 2021 NFL draft: Raiders, Steelers and Jets raise concerns

    It doesn't always require hindsight to find the most questionable picks in the NFL draft, as these 10 first-round selections proved puzzling.

  • DeSantis to sign Florida bill limiting ballot access

    A bill passed by Florida's legislature that makes it harder to access drop boxes and mail-in ballots headed to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for him to sign into law, the latest Republican-led effort to push for what activists say is voter suppression.Democrats say the sweeping Republican measures are designed to lessen the impact of Black voters, whose heavy turnout helped propel Biden to victory and delivered Democrats two U.S. Senate victories in Georgia in January. In March, Georgia passed major new voting restrictions, prompting a corporate backlash, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, and led to Major League Baseball pulling this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta.Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer who is suing Georgia over its voting restrictions, suggested in a tweet that businesses should stand up against the Florida bill as well.Republicans cite former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to current President Biden, as reasons for the sweeping measures.DESANTIS ON OCTOBER 6, 2020: "You see, like, I've seen these out of, like, D.C. They're sending it to these homes... It's just a mass mailing of ballot regardless of whether it's requested... But that is not what's happening in Florida."DeSantis, who said last year that the election in his state was secure and ran smoothly, is expected to sign the sweeping voter restrictions bill into law imminently.

  • Patriots waive Jake Dolegala

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback Thursday night, so they waived a quarterback Friday afternoon. The team cut fourth quarterback Jake Dolegala. New England drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, and he’ll join a quarterbacks room with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Coach Bill Belichick said Newton remains the starter for now. Dolegala, [more]

  • Trade down with Bears too good an opportunity for Dave Gettleman to pass up

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s unwillingness to trade back in the first round has been a running theme of his tenure with the NFC East team and his previous stint with the Panthers, but he insisted last week that it was an “urban myth” and that his position is that he won’t get “fleeced” in [more]

  • Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles delayed again as his lawyer demands new hearing

    The effort to extradite Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles to face sex-crime charges was delayed again after his lawyer demanded a new hearing.

  • Bears consulted Pat Fitzgerald before drafting Justin Fields

    The Bears consulted the Northwestern head coach before drafting the Ohio State quarterback

  • Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in the first round

    Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in the first round