2021 NFL Draft: How will Jets draftee Elijah Moore fit in on offense?

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore walks off the field, looking up with no helmet
The Jets displayed their commitment to surrounding Zach Wilson with talent by using the 34th overall pick on a dynamic pass catcher. Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore, who many people considered a possible late first round pick, was the selection.

With no other Day Two picks in hand following yesterday’s trade up, many expected the Jets to trade down to add more picks and there were reports that they had decent some offers on the table. However, the fact that they made this selection underlines the fact that the Jets think Moore is an ideal fit and good value at that point of the draft.

How will he fit into the offensive system, though? The Jets already made a couple of moves for wide receivers this year, so Moore’s inclusion will have an effect on how many reps are available for their other receivers.

First, let’s focus on what Moore brings to the table. The obvious thing is speed. He ran a 4.35 at his Pro Day and is deadly after the catch because he’s so elusive despite not being very big. He’s also regarded as surehanded, having caught 86 passes and dropped just two in 2021. He’s developing well as a route runner and can be a downfield threat.

In terms of his specific role within the scheme, Moore should spend most of his time in the slot, which is where he generated most of his production with the Rebels. He’s also well-equipped to make contributions on jet sweeps, receiver screens and gadget plays, all of which are used a lot in the system that Mike LaFleur is bringing with him from San Francisco.

As noted, the Jets had already built up their receiver depth during the offseason, although a few of their rotation players will be out of contract at the end of the season, so this gives Moore time to develop rather than him being under pressure to produce right off the bat. Historically, Jets receivers that have been picked high in the draft have tended to start slowly. Progress is often slowed due to injury as was the case with Denzel Mims last year and also with Santana Moss – a player who profiles similarly to Moore – 20 years ago.

However, if Moore stays healthy and develops quickly to work his way into the rotation, something has to give. There’s already been speculation that the Jets could look to trade Jamison Crowder, who was their leading receiver in 2020 and 2019. Crowder is an obvious candidate to be sacrificed despite his importance to those teams because he’s in the last year of his contract, would bring them a sizable cap saving and currently plays most of his reps in that slot role that Moore should eventually occupy.

Reserves Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios can both also produce from the slot, although Cole is also an outside threat that can split time with Mims and Corey Davis. This means the Jets have plenty of cover in the slot even if Crowder is moved, although Cole is only on a one-year deal and Berrios will be in a contract year. It seems unlikely that the Jets would have invested $5 million into the underrated Cole just to have him ride the bench all year as the number five receiver, so that’s another reason that Crowder might be considered surplus to requirements here.

Nevertheless, an early season injury crisis had the Jets scrambling to find players off the street and activating guys off their practice squad in the first half of last season, so perhaps it would be prudent to hedge their bets. If they head into camp with one too many receivers, they could always make a trade later – maybe even in-season.

While he’s developing, Moore could also find himself in a special teams role, although his numbers in limited action as a kickoff and punt returner in college were underwhelming and he doesn’t have experience of covering kicks.

With several picks remaining, the Jets may yet do even more to help Wilson out, although they have good depth at wide receiver now, so may instead be looking to target tight ends, running backs and maybe a fullback on day three instead. As for Moore, they’ll hope he develops into a weapon that can elevate Wilson’s game over the next few seasons.

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.