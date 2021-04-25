2021 NFL draft: Jets among teams to ‘hit it off’ with Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Tyler Calvaruso
·2 min read
The Jets have more pressing needs than tight end entering the 2021 NFL draft, but that does not preclude Joe Douglas from looking into upgrading at the position.

New York’s tight end duo of Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin was underwhelming, to say the least, last season. The two — while often misused by Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains — seldom contributed, with Griffin catching just nine passes for 86 yards and Herndon suffering from a bad case of the drops throughout most of the year. The Jets inked Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal to bolster their tight end depth chart in free agency, but another addition could be on the horizon in the form of Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth, who is widely considered the second-best tight end in this year’s draft class behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts, recognized the Jets as one of the teams he has “hit it off” with throughout the pre-draft process, according to The Boston Globe’s Trevor Hass. Freiermuth is projected to go off the board at some point during Day 2 of the draft, which could play directly into the Jets’ hands.

Friermuth has a bevy of experience playing as an in-line tight end and as a receiving threat split out wide. Most importantly, he is a willing blocker who has sure hands in the passing game.

The Penn State product does not come without a red flag, though. Freiermuth underwent shoulder surgery in the middle of last season and is still working his way back to 100%. However, that likely wouldn’t be enough to scare the Jets, or any other team, away, as any qualms about the health of his shoulder can be relieved with positive medical reports.

There is a reason the Jets made a run at Jonnu Smith in free agency before he signed with the rival Patriots. Even though New York’s tight end room isn’t in bad shape, Douglas clearly is not entirely satisfied with its personnel.

If he deems that need worth addressing early in the draft, Freiermuth could ultimately be his guy.

2021 NFL draft: TE options for the Jets in the early, middle & late rounds

