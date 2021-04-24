2021 NFL draft: Jets among 4 teams with multiple first round picks

With the 2021 NFL draft now less than a week away and the Jets armed with draft capital, Joe Douglas will have numerous opportunities to land players who can be key cogs in New York’s rebuild next season and beyond.

Two of those opportunities will come on the first day of the draft, as the Jets are currently in possession of multiple first-round draft picks. The latter of those picks came courtesy of last offseason’s Jamal Adams trade, which sent the disgruntled All-Pro safety to the Seahawks in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round selection.

The Jets are not the only team who boast more than one first-round draft pick entering Thursday, though. Here is a look at every team — New York included — that currently has multiple first-round picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars — No. 1 and No. 25

New York Jets — No. 2 and No. 23

Dolphins — No. 6 and No. 18

Baltimore Ravens — No. 27 and No. 31

