2021 NFL Draft: Jaylen Waddle to Miami Dolphins

Liz Loza reacts to the Miami Dolphins' selection of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Miami Dolphins draft Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Right after the Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase, the Dolphins did the same with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle!

If he really is the second coming of Tyreek Hill — man, fantasy managers rejoice!

Waddle is set to have success, but Liz, in the video above, explains why DFS is where the speedster is really going to shine in 2021.

Pros: Speed for days (check out this video of Waddle and former Bama teammate Henry Ruggs facing off), explosive and elusive YAC monster, bonafide deep threat

Cons: Routes lack polish; slight build, durability concerns.

NFL Comp: Tyreek Hill

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza