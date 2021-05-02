2021 NFL Draft: Jags select Georgia Tech WR Jalen Camp with selection No. 209

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued the trend of adding depth at receiver in this week’s draft by using their last pick of the process (No. 209) on Georgia Tech receiver Jalen Camp. With the selection, he became the fourth player of the Jags’ 2021 draft class to come from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

With the addition of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver, the Jags will have an interesting competition at receiver in the spring and summer, though Camp’s acquisition as a late-round pick seems to indicate he’s a developmental receiver who could be viewed as a special-teamer. He’ll join the Jags after garnering 46 career catches for 786 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets.

The 2020 season was Camp’s best during his time in Atlanta as he was able to accumulate 27 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Like many Urban Meyer targets, Camp not only brings size to the mix, but he also is a speed threat. During his pro day, he ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and also showed his explosiveness with a 39.5-inch vertical jump. If that wasn’t enough, he was able to put up 30 reps on the bench press.

The rookie will now join a receivers room with DJ Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Collin Johnson, and Phillip Dorsett among notables. According to the team’s Twitter page, he’ll at least have one rookie receiver joining him as Josh Imatorbhebhe from Illinois will sign with the team as an undrafted free agent.