2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase to Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Behrens reacts to the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and what fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Cincinnati Bengals draft Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase reunion is nigh!

You probably won't have to worry about rapport issues here, but will Chase make a fantasy imprint in Year 1 when the Bengals already have a loaded wide receiver room?

Well, in the video above, Andy Behrens says he should be the top rookie wide receiver drafted in fantasy this year! As we know, Chase put up spectacular numbers alongside Burrow, and Andy expects more greatness in the NFL. Check out the video for his full analysis.

Pros: Ace ball-tracker, polished route-runner, savvy ball-carrier after the catch.

Cons: Questions about sample size/ability to perform without the same level of surrounding talent; average height for an X-receiver.

NFL Comp: Michael Thomas

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza