2021 NFL Draft: Is Zach Wilson the savior Jets have been waiting for?

Liz Loza reacts to the New York Jets' selection of quarterback Zach Wilson, and what fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

New York Jets draft Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

After the Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, the Jets followed up with Zach Wilson, presumably their quarterback of the future.

Now, while Wilson has a lot of physical skills that could translate to fantasy, Liz Loza in the video above explains why she won't be targeting him in redraft until she sees him on the field with rapport with NYJ's receivers, especially second-year man, Denzel Mims.

Pros: Uncanny ability to throw off-platform; heads-up player with plus anticipation and timing; elusive as a runner.

Cons: Level of competition faced; durability (shoulder/hand) issues; questionable fundamentals.

NFL Comp: The popular comp is Baker Mayfield, but I see a lot of Drew Lock in his game.

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza