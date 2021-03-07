2021 NFL draft: An IOL prospect for the Steelers in every round of the draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to adjust to life without center Maurkice Pouncey. This is in addition to the potential loss of Matt Feiler in free agency and declining play by guard David DeCastro. This puts interior offensive line near the top of the Steelers 2021 NFL draft needs.

Here is an interior offensive line prospect for the Steelers in every round of the upcoming draft.

First round-IOL Alijah Vera-Turner, USC

Vera-Turner projects as a starting guard or tackle in the NFL and his scheme-versatility that makes him so valuable to a team like the Steelers.

Second round-IOL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

If Dickerson hadn't suffered a knee injury late in the season, there's no way he's a second-round prospect but he would be a tremendous value here.

Third round-IOL Deonte Brown, Alabama

Brown is a massive young man who brings power and strength at the point of attack. His experience makes him even more valuable.

Fourth round-IOL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Cleveland played right guard at Georgia but I can definitely see him shifting to center in the NFL in a scheme that covets an athletic center who can pull.

Fifth round-IOL Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

Kraemer is a grossly underrated prospect with true starter potential at center or guard. He's not a power player but his athleticism and technique are among the best in the draft.

Sixth round-IOL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson is a solid developmental guard prospect with some great reps in pass protection thanks to that Texas Tech passing offense.

Seventh round-IOL Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Last season, guard Kevin Dotson was a real bargain who is going to be a starter for a very long time. This season Jackson could be the same type of impact player at center.

